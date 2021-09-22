CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morrow County, OH

Agricultural producers properly dispose of unwanted farm chemicals

By Anthony Conchel
morrowcountysentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT GILEAD — Agricultural producers from Morrow County, surrounding counties, and even a few producers that drove a few hours to get here, all had a common goal in mind. To properly dispose of and rid their barns of unwanted pesticides and other farm chemicals. These producers utilized the Ohio Department of Agriculture Farm Pesticide Disposal day. The event was held on Aug. 12, at the Morrow County Fairgrounds. The event collected 11,122 pounds of chemicals both liquid and dry.

www.morrowcountysentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Gilead, OH
County
Morrow County, OH
State
Virginia State
City
Gilead Township, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Hazardous Materials#Barns
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy