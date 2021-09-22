Agricultural producers properly dispose of unwanted farm chemicals

MOUNT GILEAD — Agricultural producers from Morrow County, surrounding counties, and even a few producers that drove a few hours to get here, all had a common goal in mind. To properly dispose of and rid their barns of unwanted pesticides and other farm chemicals. These producers utilized the Ohio Department of Agriculture Farm Pesticide Disposal day. The event was held on Aug. 12, at the Morrow County Fairgrounds. The event collected 11,122 pounds of chemicals both liquid and dry.