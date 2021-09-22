This emotive Frida Kahlo self-portrait is expected to sell for a record $30 million

Frida’s Gaze, will look at the last years of Frida Kahlo’s life through her diary taking us from the mid 1940’s to the present. We will trace her transformation from a recognized artist in Mexico to becoming celebrated internationally decades after her death, her work selling for millions of dollars. Today Frida is a symbol and icon to many, even those with little interest in her art. The characters we meet throughout the film will speak to the importance of her diary, that reveals her struggles, her views on love, pain, politics and culture, and her final entries just before her death. We continue to explore her subsequent rebirth as she evolved into an icon for women, the Latinx community in the U.S; to people of gender fluidity and to those with disabilities. We explore what is it that makes Frida Kahlo so compelling? And trace the journey from her home in Coyoacan in Mexico City, to the fashion houses of Paris, a wall in San Francisco’s Mission district, a tattoo parlor in Venice Beach, a factory in China and the National Ballet in London.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO