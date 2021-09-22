CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This emotive Frida Kahlo self-portrait is expected to sell for a record $30 million

 5 days ago
A self-portrait by Frida Kahlo is expected to set a record for a work by a Latin American artist when it goes up for auction in New York later this year. The bust self-portrait "Diego y yo" ("Diego and I") has an estimate of more than $30 million -- far above the public auction record for a work by Kahlo of $8 million, set in 2016, Sotheby's said in a statement.

berkshirefinearts.com

A Different Kind of Self Portrait

Jim Hammond’s “self-portrait” doesn’t quite resemble him. After all, the work of art stands about nine-and-a-half-feet tall. And it measures roughly 12-feet long (about 15-feet long with her trunk extended). Still, Hammond sees himself in Jess the mastodon, a puppet that he designed for Theatre Lab’s current production of Rachel...
VISUAL ART
documentary.org

Frida's Gaze

Frida’s Gaze, will look at the last years of Frida Kahlo’s life through her diary taking us from the mid 1940’s to the present. We will trace her transformation from a recognized artist in Mexico to becoming celebrated internationally decades after her death, her work selling for millions of dollars. Today Frida is a symbol and icon to many, even those with little interest in her art. The characters we meet throughout the film will speak to the importance of her diary, that reveals her struggles, her views on love, pain, politics and culture, and her final entries just before her death. We continue to explore her subsequent rebirth as she evolved into an icon for women, the Latinx community in the U.S; to people of gender fluidity and to those with disabilities. We explore what is it that makes Frida Kahlo so compelling? And trace the journey from her home in Coyoacan in Mexico City, to the fashion houses of Paris, a wall in San Francisco’s Mission district, a tattoo parlor in Venice Beach, a factory in China and the National Ballet in London.
MOVIES
newjerseystage.com

The Maplewood Film Society Hosts Screening Of "Frida Kahlo" on October 10th

(MAPLEWOOD, NJ) -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, The Maplewood Film Society will host the first area screening of the new documentary Frida Kahlo on Sunday, October 10th at 5:00pm at The Woodland in Maplewood. Delving deeper than any film has done before, the film by Ali Ray engages with world-renowned Kahlo experts, exploring how great an artist she was. After the film, Visual Art Center of New Jersey curator Mary Birmingham will discuss the legendary artist’s life and art.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
mymodernmet.com

Photographer Uses Bright Balloons To Portray Deep Emotions in Striking Self-Portraits

Steeped in poignant imagery, the work of photographer Fares Micue is instantly recognizable. Usually filled with lush flowers and foliage, delicate butterflies, and even folded pieces of origami, her symbolic self-portraits reveal hidden inner worlds through their imaginative and conceptual visual narratives. However, in some of her most recent images, she exchanges her usual flora and fauna for vivid spherical balloons that float in the air around her, lending new depth and meaning to her striking portraits.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Exemplifies Chanel’s Classic Charm in Pearl-Stacked Heels & Knit Dress at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz looked like a dream dressed in head-to-toe Chanel at a photocall today for “Competencia Oficial” at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The carpet was flooded with well-dressed stars, but few could rival the stylish femininity that Cruz’s outfit conveyed. The off-the-shoulder knit dress was kept from leaning too much towards the girly side with the addition of edgier accessories like metallic cuffs and spiked hoop earrings. From the Chanel embossed bag to the pearl-embellished peep-toe shoes, every part of this outfit exemplified Chanel’s classic charm. It’s not a stretch to say that the shoes were definitely one of the most...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
