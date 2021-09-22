CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The incident is not to do with him': Katie Price insists she NEVER called the police on fiancé Carl Woods as he details suffering 'the worst month' in wake of her 'attack'

By Ciara Farmer For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Katie Price has insisted she never called the police on her fiancé Carl Woods, after she was allegedly attacked at an Essex property last month.

On August 23, police officers were called to a property in Essex at approximately 1.30am and a man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting Katie, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour and released on bail.

Amid whispers about who was the perpetrator and Carl's denial, the former glamour model, 43, took to Instagram to write: 'FACT, I've ALWAYS said DON'T believe everything you read in the media and what Carl is saying is true.

'FACT I've NEVER called the police on Carl my police investigation I'm currently going through to a incident a few weeks ago is not to do with Carl.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GevSu_0c4RunmU00
Hitting out: Katie Price has insisted she never called the police on her fiancé Carl Woods, after she was allegedly attacked at an Essex property last month

In her comment under Carl's video, Katie went on: 'This man's mental health is so low and easy to say suicidal. Someone played what they thought was a clever game and involved media with inaccurate information'.

Former Love Island contestant Carl had previously posted a statement on Instagram refuting all allegations that he was the perpetrator, and now he has taken to his Instagram Stories to reveal the toll the situation has taken on his mental health.

He said: 'I've not been on Instagram for a long, long time. Let me tell you this past month has been one of the roughest of my life.'

The reality star went on to reveal how the backlash and accusations were so severe, he was forced to take drastic action and go into hiding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgPgl_0c4RunmU00
Hitting back: She penned: 'FACT I've NEVER called the police on Carl my police investigation I'm currently going through to a incident a few weeks ago is not to do with Carl'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLeRh_0c4RunmU00
Hitting back: Former Love Island contestant Carl has taken to his Instagram Stories to reveal the toll the situation has taken on his mental health

He said: 'I had to go into hiding and shut down. If I wasn't a stronger person in the head it would absolutely have defeated me...

'So everyone who abused me and everyone said vile things about me, just because of what they read in the paper and how the paper decide to make it look like for their own stories'

Carl, 32, went on to take a swipe at those who turned his world upside down and promised them that the truth will out eventually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOml0_0c4RunmU00
Announcement: Carl released a statement earlier this month 

He said: 'I'm a good fella. I've always been a good fella and always will be a good fella. Anyone who thinks anything different of me, when you know the truth and I'm allowed to tell the truth, you'll be eating your words.

In wrapping the post up, he stressed that he would never do anything to harm his glamour model fiancée.

He said: 'I have never and would never, ever do a thing to hurt Katie, never. Never ever, ever, have I felt so low. I've never been involved in this media world before. I've never seen how corrupt [it is].'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUVgd_0c4RunmU00
Hitting back: Carl, 32, went on to take a swipe at those who turned his world upside down and promised them that the truth will out eventually

The pair's social media posts come after it was reported an unnamed man who was arrested over the alleged assault of Katie was rebailed on Monday.

He was previously bailed until September 20.

Essex Police confirmed the date has been extended until later this week as investigators continue to consider the case.

A spokesperson said: “A 32 year-old man arrested following reports of an assault in Little Canfield on 23 August has been rebailed until later this week.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kp9r1_0c4RunmU00
That was then: Katie is pictured in a video taken during a drive with her sister earlier this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6wxM_0c4RunmU00
Happy days: The couple are pictured in May shortly after their engagement 

Before her latest comment, Katie denied breaking off her engagement after being accused of 'flirting with another man' during a 'boozy' appearance at the NTAs.

Katie attended the annual ceremony with eldest son Harvey, 19, earlier this month, weeks after sustaining facial injuries during the attack.

She has since denied claims that she boasted of being single, broke strict event protocol by repeatedly leaving her seat during ad breaks and 'downed booze' before honing in on a mystery businessman at the late-night after-party.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: 'It's such a shame having such a good night these awful story's [sic] about me coming out infact...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXmx3_0c4RunmU00
Speaking out: Before her latest comment, Katie denied breaking off her engagement after being accused of 'flirting with another man' during a 'boozy' appearance at the NTAs

'I never went out and said I've dumped Carl this is not true I was actually proud to be with my son Harvey I wish people would leave me and Carl alone.' [sic]

Katie was in attendance after receiving a nomination in the Authored Documentary category for her show Harvey & Me, when onlookers reportedly overheard her talk about ending her five-month engagement to Woods.

A source told The Sun: 'She was knocking back the wine and asking for vodka. She was telling people, ''I'm single, I've dumped him'' and was clearly focused on moving on. They had been constantly rowing, and she said she'd had enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtDTm_0c4RunmU00
Attendance: Katie attended the annual ceremony with eldest son Harvey, 19, earlier this month, weeks after sustaining facial injuries during the attack

'She said she was back living at her house in West Sussex even though it wasn't fully done up yet. But she was adamant she wouldn't go back to his place. As far as she's concerned, it's over.

'Katie said she couldn't handle it any more and wanted out.'

While guests were asked to remain in their seats between breaks during the live broadcast, onlookers claim Katie repeatedly got to her feet while gesturing towards the stage.

Sources claim Katie later 'flirted' with an unnamed businessman at the ensuing after-party, where she remained after Harvey had been driven home.

Comments / 0

