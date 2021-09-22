CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott face criticism after zoo closes carousel for them

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are facing a backlash from fellow parents after they reportedly shut down rides at a local zoo with their visit.

On Sunday, the couple, who are currently expecting their second child, brought their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to the Houston Zoo.

However, according to the Houston Chronicle , during the family’s visit, the zoo took certain “safety” measures, such as closing the carousel twice during Stormi’s rides, which prompted outrage from fellow zoo visitors.

Speaking to KPRC , Crystal Stemberger said that the celebrity couple’s arrival meant that her three-year-old daughter was kicked out of the line for the carousel “twice”.

“We’re going to the carousel because it’s her favourite thing to do. She does it every time we’re there. We scanned her ticket, she got in line maybe two people in or three people about to get on the carousel and then they cleared the entire place out,” Stemberger said, adding that they later tried again but the carousel was shut again. “12 kids were in line the first time, maybe 14 the second time because it had just reopened.

“They weren’t as important as this family? That doesn’t make sense to me.”

Stemberger also shared her grievances with the visit on Twitter, where she wrote: “They kicked my three year old out of the carousel line after scanning her ticket TWICE today. Had to go home for nap time with a disappointed toddler.”

The visit also prompted criticism from others on social media, with another person tweeting: “â€‹â€‹Kylie Jenner going to the Houston Zoo and forcing kids and parents off of rides and out of lines so she can privately ride them is so … mean …” while someone else said that they were “glad” they skipped their zoo visit.

“It was ridiculous the zoo did that. #BoycottTheHoustonZoo,” they added.

In a statement to KPRC , a Houston Zoo spokesperson confirmed that the carousel had been closed “twice for 30 minutes each time” to accommodate “special guests on a VIP tour”.

However, in a separate statement to the Houston Chronicle , the zoo said that, while it did not like to close any part of the park, “sometimes security measures must be taken for everyone’s safety”.

“While we never like to close any part of the zoo, sometimes security measures must be taken for everyone’s safety,” the spokesperson said, adding that “VIP experiences are designed on a case-by-case basis”.

According to the zoo’s website , general admission tickets cost $18.45 to $22.20, while carousel rides cost an additional $4.

The Independent has contacted the Houston Zoo for comment.

Nancy Rich Parrish
4d ago

Who do they think they are? They are not special and shouldn’t get special treatment especially when it interferes with other children and families!!!

Patricia Orwig
4d ago

they go to zoo but close down Charesell for everyone else e s children yeah you might have bun in the oven you still selfish to other parents Kylie. it don't Kylie ride here all day does it some role model

HaPpYCaMpER
4d ago

Then let them VIP after hours! They’re not special and there’s no royalty here. Pffft. 🙄

