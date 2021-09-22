CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Clubs in England’s top two tiers invited to offer standing areas from January

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wF1Gi_0c4RuZNC00

Standing areas are set to be offered at selected Premier League and Championship grounds from January 1, ending a blanket ban on standing in the top two tiers of English football which has lasted for more than 25 years.

Clubs subject to the Government’s all-seater policy will be invited to apply to join an ‘early adopter’ scheme by October 6, the Sports Grounds Safety Authority said.

Safe standing trials will then run at the approved clubs from New Year’s Day 2022 until the end of the current season.

Chelsea, Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves are among the top-flight clubs to have installed rail seating at their grounds.

Spurs and Manchester City are understood to be keen to be part of the pilot, and Liverpool said in June they were keen to trial temporary rail seating and then review it at the end of the campaign.

Championship club Cardiff said following the announcement of safe standing trials that they were installing seats with independent barriers in one area of their ground with a view to offering supporters a standing option this season.

The Football Supporters’ Association, which has campaigned in favour of safe standing for more than 30 years, described it as a “huge day” for match-going fans.

It rights a historical wrong, breaking once and for all any suggestion of a link between ordinary football fans who prefer to stand and criminals, troublemakers and hooligans

Pete Daykin, co-ordinator of the FSA’s Safe Standing campaign

Standing areas in what is now the Premier League and Championship were outlawed by legislation passed in the wake of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

Pete Daykin, the co-ordinator of the FSA’s Safe Standing campaign, described the news as “an outbreak of common sense”, and added: “It brings to an end a farcical situation in which fans at every ground continue to stand in their thousands – often to the detriment of those who can’t or don’t want to stand behind them – but that clubs can’t officially recognise or tackle in a constructive, proactive way.

“It also rights a historical wrong, breaking once and for all any suggestion of a link between ordinary football fans who prefer to stand and criminals, troublemakers and hooligans.

“It sounds preposterous to be saying it in 2021, but this was for so long the view of many of those in charge of running the game and the country, who neither understood football nor took the time to get to know its supporters. Today is a huge day for match-going fans.”

Margaret Aspinall, whose son James died in the Hillsborough disaster and is the former chair of the disbanded Hillsborough Family Support Group, gave the news a cautious welcome.

“My opinion has completely changed from what it was a few years ago,” she told the PA news agency.

“Safety is paramount, and I hope lessons have been learned. Fans will not be treated, and are not being treated now, like they were in the 1970s and 1980s, herded like cattle.

“Things have changed and we have got to move on with the times. And the times are that the younger ones especially and some of the older generation do like standing, but there needs to be a seat for everyone, that is so important.

“We have got to take this slowly – there is no quick fix and we have got to make sure it’s definitely going to be safe and see how it progresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PaVZZ_0c4RuZNC00

“The priority is the fans and their safety. As long as it’s monitored it should be OK.”

The introduction of the licensed standing areas follows a commitment by the Government in its 2019 General Election manifesto, and it is a move which has cross-party support.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: “We have been clear that we will work with fans and clubs towards introducing safe standing at football grounds providing there was evidence that installing seating with barriers would have a positive impact on crowd safety.

“With independent research now complete, and capacity crowds back at grounds across the country, now is the right time to make progress. I look forward to hearing from clubs who wish to be part of our early adopters programme during the second half of this season.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Portugal look to tempt Fabio Carvalho into switching allegiance from England as the country of the Fulham star's birth could offer the teenager the opportunity to be fast-tracked into the country's Under-21 set-up

England are facing a battle to keep hold of Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho as Portugal plot a move to secure the 19-year-old's future. Sportsmail understands the Portuguese FA have been monitoring Carvalho since last season, hopeful they can persuade him to switch allegiance, and could fast-track the Fulham academy graduate into their Under-21 set-up to bag his long-term services.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool could not do more transfer business just to join the 'circus' after title rivals Man City, Man United and Chelsea spent big money during the summer

Jurgen Klopp has declared himself happy with Liverpool’s long-term planning this summer while bigger-spending rivals have opted to join the transfer market 'circus'. Ibrahima Konate was the only major signing at Anfield with his £36million price tag from Leipzig dwarfed by the amounts spent by Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

England to host new women's invitational international tournament next year

England is set to host a new invitational international women's football tournament next year. Plans are under way for a round-robin competition in February 2022. Four countries will compete - including hosts England, Germany and Spain - while the fourth nation is yet to be announced. The double-header matches will...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Select Premier League and Championship football clubs will be allowed to have safe-standing areas from January for the first time since standing was banned in 1994

Selected Premier League and Championship clubs have been invited to pilot safe standing areas in their grounds from January 1 as part of a trial. Safe standing has not been allowed in the top two divisions in English football since 1994, in the wake of the Taylor Report that followed the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Huddleston
BBC

Premier League and Championship clubs invited to trial safe standing

Premier League and Championship clubs have been asked for expressions of interest to pilot safe standing areas this season. Clubs have until 6 October to submit an application to the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA). "If approved, they will be able to offer licensed standing areas from 1 January 2022,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Safe Standing to Debut in Premier League Stadiums in January

Following years of debate, safe standing is set to be given its debut in Premier League and Championship stadiums as of January 1st, 2022, with Anfield one of the stadiums that could be given permission to allow fans in certain sections to stand. That follows from news today that the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Manchester United#English Football#Cattle#Tottenham#Wolves#Sports Grounds#Liverpool#Cardiff#Fsa#Safe Standing
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham among clubs to hold trials for safe standing in stadium from next year

Tottenham among clubs to hold trials for safe standing from next year. In a significant development, Tottenham are among a number of clubs that will hold trials for safe standing in their stadium (h/t Express). The trials will allow supporters to stand and watch the game for the first time in 25 years as the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) completed its review for the same.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mirror

Derby's 8 players under contract next season as crisis club face January fire-sale

You would be hard-pressed to find a club with more problems right now than Derby County. It has been one issue, after another, after another for the best part of a year. Today saw the latest sorry development at Pride Park, with administration officially confirmed by the club. That, of course, goes hand-in-hand with a 12-point deduction that means Wayne Rooney's side immediately drop to the bottom of the Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Premier League leaders Chelsea will be looking to make an early season statement of their title credentials as they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.The defending champions travel to London after dropping two points in a surprisingly tepid draw with Southampton last weekend.Chelsea overcame a tricky first half to produce a dominant second-half performance and blow away Tottenham Hotspur and Thomas Tuchel’s side have looked in fine fettle so far in the young league season. Victory over the visitors would push them six points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester United will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season when they welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford this afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side enter the weekend level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the table, with all three teams recording four wins and a draw from their opening five matches of the campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Aston Villa – latest updatesCristiano Ronaldo is aiming to net in the third Premier League game in a row since re-joining the club in the transfer window, having scored three goals across United’s previous...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League tonight, in what is the first competitive fixture between the sides since 1989. Newly-promoted Brentford secured their second win of the campaign last weekend as Ivan Toney scored one and set up another in their 2-0 win at Wolves, before Thomas Frank’s side thrashed Oldham 7-0 to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool have also enjoyed a successful week and are on a run of four wins in a row in all competitions following 3-0 wins over Crystal Palace in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City end Chelsea hex as Man Utd pay penalty

Manchester City ended their Chelsea hoodoo on Saturday, beating the European champions 1-0 while Bruno Fernandes missed a last-gasp penalty in Manchester United's shock 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa. Liverpool failed to take full advantage of those results, twice squandering the lead in a pulsating 3-3 draw at Brentford in the evening kick-off. Elsewhere, Jamie Vardy netted twice at the right end against Burnley after scoring an early own goal in a 2-2 draw for stuttering Leicester while Norwich slumped to their sixth consecutive league defeat. Gabriel Jesus' second-half strike proved decisive for Pep Guardiola's City, who gained a measure of revenge for three consecutive defeats by Chelsea last season, including a painful loss in the Champions League final in Porto.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal and Tottenham aren’t acting like ‘big six’ clubs but derby day victory can kickstart seasons

Part of the big six, though the butt of many jokes about it. What does a team who loses to Brentford and sits bottom, pointless after three games, have to do with anything ‘Super’ at all?That short-lived conversation went well beyond any on-pitch matters of course, but on the pitch is precisely where it matters most to the supporters, to the judgemental neutrals and most certainly to the players themselves.And yet that’s where particularly Arsenal, but also Tottenham Hotspur, are acting least like the ‘big six’ collection they unofficially claim to be a part of.Results have picked up most recently...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Mikel Arteta ready for ‘special’ first north London derby in front of fans

Mikel Arteta takes charge of his first north London derby in front of a full house on Sunday and has told his Arsenal players to reward their fans in “the most special game of the season”.With the coronavirus pandemic halting football just four months after Arteta’s appointment, he has only experienced fans at a game with Tottenham on one occasion – 2,000 Spurs fans seeing their side beat Arsenal 2-0 last season.It is over two years since supporters were able to watch a north London derby at the Emirates Stadium but Arteta is now looking forward to the experience.“It is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘The Reds have got no money’: New Liverpool chant strikes the wrong note

It seems like the Kop has finally descended into parody. The latest ditty in the Liverpool songbook goes: “The Reds have got no money, but we’ll still win the league.”It will be booming out of the away end this evening when Jurgen Klopp’s team take on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium. The home supporters might raise an eyebrow, considering Anfield has the second highest wage bill in the Premier League. The majority of the football world would kill to be as skint as Liverpool.The chant is not quite what it seems. It is a sideswipe at the small,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool will look to build on their strong start to the season when they travel to newly-promoted Brentford in the Premier League tonight. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been hit by a couple of injuries in midfield with Thiago picking up a calf strain in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend and Naby Keita also sustaining a knock in the Carabao Cup win over Norwich. FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Liverpool – latest updatesThe Reds could make further changes with a trip to Porto on the horizon in the Champions League on Tuesday. Brentford secured their first Premier League away...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

258K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy