West Plains Schools make changes to masking requirements
West Plains, MO – The West Plains School District announced changes to masking requirements in their school buildings. At the September Board of Education meeting on September 21, 2021, it was decided that all elementary and middle school students are highly recommended to wear masks, but it is not mandatory. All teachers and high school students will continue to wear masks as normal. The masking changes are effective immediately.www.ozarkradionews.com
