As the Pittsburgh Steelers enter their week three matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in one hour from now, they will do so without their top two edge rushers, TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. Watt was ruled out Saturday after being limited in practice on Friday and getting the questionable designation. After watching James Harrison’s new feature in A Football Life, what is more fitting than Jamir Jones getting his chance as the next man up?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO