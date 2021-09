NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new details surrounding the violent brawl outside of Carmine’s on the Upper West Side last week. The three Texas women arrested claim they were racially discriminated against, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Monday. The chaos last week seemed to be over proof of vaccination at the door, but now a lawyer for one of the women involved says the brawl was triggered by a racial slur. It took several people to put an end to the fighting captured on cellphone video. READ MORE: Caught On Video: Carmine’s Hostess Attacked After Asking Tourists For Proof Of Vaccination In the immediate aftermath, police...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO