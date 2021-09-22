CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Stewart returns to TV with deep dive show

Culpeper Star Exponent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix years after he quit his satirical "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart is returning to television with a new venture looking at current affairs in depth. Francesca Lynagh reports.

starexponent.com

Jon Stewart explains why his new show 'can be more satisfying' than The Daily Show

Six years after signing off at The Daily Show, Jon Stewart is getting ready to sign back on. Stewart is set to debut his new current affair series The Problem with Jon Stewart, an Apple TV+ show that focuses on one issue every episode, later this month. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of its Sept. 30 premiere, he broke down how The Problem is similar to and different from The Daily Show.
Jon Stewart on The Problem with Jon Stewart: It'll be less entertaining and funny than The Daily Show, but more complete

Each episode of Stewart's new AppleTV+ current affairs show, premiering Sept. 30 and airing biweekly, will focus on tackling a "problem" or issue. Episode 1 focuses on veterans. Episode 2 covers essential workers. "Earlier this year, Stewart hired a showrunner (news veteran Brinda Adhikari) and head writer (comedian Chelsea Devantez), then assembled a staff very different from the mostly white comedy writers that made up his last one," explains The Hollywood Reporter's Lacey Rose in a profile of Stewart. "Of the series’ nine writers, 'most of them have never worked on a comedy show,' says Adhikari, who rattles off résumés that include social work and the military. 'It’s not like we were just hiring writers from The Harvard Lampoon.' Collectively, the staff — some of whom appear on air in snippets from the office — mapped out a season’s worth of subjects, from gun control to climate change. Stewart will tell you The Problem was born from 'the same things that animated The Daily Show'; it’s just more 'complete' and, to him, 'more satisfying.' What it isn’t is laugh-out-loud funny, at least not in the way his Daily Show frequently was." Stewart says his show should prove to be more satisfying. "I like that this is more of a conversation," he says. "It’s probably a terrible pitch for the show — 'it’s The Daily Show, but less entertaining' — but also maybe more complete. And people will ask, 'How are you going to live up to expectations?' Well, I’m not, and I never have. That’s not why we do it. We make things, and sometimes those things disappoint people and sometimes they really like them."
Jon Stewart Isn’t Laughing

Jon Stewart knows that you’re likely to position his forthcoming Apple TV+ series as his hotly anticipated return to TV. It’s just that he’d rather you didn’t. “It just feels arrogant,” says the longtime host, who’s remained largely out of the public eye since he stepped down from The Daily Show in 2015, emerging only sporadically to promote a film, riff on-air with pal Stephen Colbert or lobby for veterans’ rights on Capitol Hill. At one point, “He’s back” was the proposed tagline for the new show, but Stewart convinced his new partners to reconsider. He wasn’t as persuasive when it came...
Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart's Got All Sorts of 'Problems' in Teaser for New Apple TV+ Show

Jon Stewart is back with his new beard and all sorts of issues in the first teaser for his upcoming show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, premiering September 30th on Apple TV+. The 30-second clip opens with Stewart quipping, “I’ve been away from television for some time — this is what I look like now.” Without getting too into the weeds, the rest of the teaser offers a glimpse at some of the topics Stewart will tackle on his show, including income inequality, the lack of support for the working class, and the fight for comprehensive veteran care, and more.
Jon Stewart Was ‘Surprised at the Pushback’ He Got After Sharing COVID-19 ‘Lab Leak’ Theory on TV

On Stephen Colbert’s Late Show in June, Jon Stewart raised some eyebrows with comments he made about the COVID-19 “lab leak” theory. During that appearance, embedded above, the ex-Daily Show host appeared to suggest he didn’t totally buy into the pushback against the theory, which suggested the novel coronavirus escaped a labatory in Wuhan, China, where it was first discovered. “Science has in many ways helped ease the suffering of this pandemic which was more than likely caused by science,” the 58-year-old said, which prompted Colbert to ask for further clarification. The star of Apple TV+’s upcoming The Problem With Jon Stewart talk show responded: ”There’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China. What do we do? Oh, you know who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab. The disease is the same name as the lab. That’s just a little too weird.”
How Jon Stewart Compares New Streaming Series With His Years On The Daily Show

It’s been over six years since The Daily Show veteran Jon Stewart passed the hosting reins over to Trevor Noah and, now, the long time comedian and political host is preparing to make his return to TV. Stewart has a new streaming show coming to Apple TV+, and it doesn't seem to be too far removed from the work he did on Comedy Central for so long. Just recently, the talented TV personality actually explained how his new show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, compares to to his original one.
Apple TV Releases First Look At The Problem With Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart is making his return to television. Well, streaming that is, in a new show titled, The Problem with Jon Stewart, coming to Apple TV+. The series is a biweekly show that will address a single topic per episode, similar to John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight. This is the first new series hosted by Stewart since he left The Daily Show, now hosted by Trevor Noah, in 2015.
The Problem With Jon Stewart Trailer: Jon Stewart Is Back On TV, Baby

Jon Stewart is back, but with a new beard and, quite possibly, a worst world to dissect. Six years ago the famed comedian left his post at "The Daily Show" — impeccable timing on his part, given the painful lows of 2016. Sans some occasional guest appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and the Trevor Noah-hosted "Daily Show," Stewart spent years avoiding the spotlight. But turns out he couldn't stay away for very long. Jon Stewart now returns as the creator and host of "The Problem with Jon Stewart," an upcoming Apple TV+ series that might be in need of a comma.
‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’: Former ‘Daily Show’ host returns to a crowded TV field he helped create

By the time Jon Stewart left his position behind the desk of “The Daily Show,” in 2015, the onetime host of “Short Attention Span Theater” had transformed not only his own career, but the role of late-night comedy shows. In his 16 years hosting “The Daily Show,” Stewart became an essential voice when it came to delivering news and analysis, especially for young viewers who weren’t likely to tune in to the broadcast network nightly news reports that their parents watched.
New this week: ‘Sopranos’ prequel, Jon Stewart and Carlile

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) for the tense thriller “The Guilty,” which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Oct. 1, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols — that came from the 2018 Danish film that they’re remaking. The always compelling Gyllenhaal carries the film even though his scene partners are mostly computer screens, telephones and disembodied voices.
‘The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!’; ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’; ‘La Brea’; : TV This Week

“The Simpsons”: The animated series inspired by Portland native Matt Groening’s creations returns for an awe-inspiring Season 33. (8 p.m. Sunday, Fox) “BMF”: The latest series for producer 50 Cent (“Power”) is inspired by the true story of two brothers in Detroit, Demetrious “Big Meech” Flenory (who is played by his son, Demetrious “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who built a powerful crime family. The cast also includes Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”), Wood Harris, Snoop Dogg, with Eminem slated to play a guest role as “White Boy Rick,” who became an FBI drug informant. (9 p.m. Sunday, Starz)
This Is Who Will Replace Meghan McCain When "The View" Returns

Things will look different when The View returns for its 25th season in September. Not only will all of the hosts be filming in the studio together for the first time since March 2020, but there will also be a new co-host. Former co-host Meghan McCain left the series in August, at the end of the show's 24th season, after four years on The View and tons of onscreen spats. When you tune in for the Season 25 premiere, a new View host will be taking her seat. Read on to find out who will be taking McCain's place on The View.
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series, ‘The Amazing World of Gumball’ Returning, ‘Arcane’ Voice Cast Announced, ‘Rugrats’ Renewed, ‘Firefly Lane’ Casting, ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Trailer and More!

Peacock has ordered a TV spinoff of the series Pitch Perfect. Adam Devine will lead the series, reprising his role of Bumper Allen from the movies. The series follows the character as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.
President Meryl Streep Downplays the End of the World in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Disaster Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill are facing the threat of a comet hitting Earth in a new clip from the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” The clip was shown during Netflix’s Tudum event to showcase its upcoming TV series and movies. The dark sci-fi comedy, directed by Adam McKay, stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers who try to warn politicians and others that the Earth is in danger as a giant asteroid approaches, only to be met with apathy and skepticism. (The comparison to reactions to climate change are not a coincidence.) Lawrence plays...
