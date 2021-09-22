Official Says Haitian Migrants Being Released on 'Very, Very Large Scale' Into U.S.
The official said that many of those released into the U.S. were issued notices to appear at an immigration office within a 60-day period.www.newsweek.com
The official said that many of those released into the U.S. were issued notices to appear at an immigration office within a 60-day period.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1