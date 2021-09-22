CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Says Haitian Migrants Being Released on 'Very, Very Large Scale' Into U.S.

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The official said that many of those released into the U.S. were issued notices to appear at an immigration office within a 60-day period.

www.newsweek.com

The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Missing 5,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio encampment are seen at a Mexico bus station where they hope to 'disappear' to avoid Biden's deportation flights - and then plan to cross BACK into the U.S. via a different route with cartel smugglers

The 5,000 immigrants missing from Del Rio are fleeing south to Mexico City and Monterrey in a bid to avoid the Biden administration's deportation flights, DailyMail.com has learned. Thousands of Haitians have been seen purchasing tickets at the Ciudad Acuna bus station in the past two days and say they...
IMMIGRATION
El Paso Times

'You are free, you are home': Haitian migrants to be offered residency, permits by Mexico

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Coahuila — Acuña Deputy Mayor Felipe Basulto Corona made an offer to Haitian migrants huddled in a makeshift camp in a park near the Rio Grande. "The Mexican government is going to offer the opportunity to those who want to stay in Mexico to proceed with the legal residency and work permit procedures here," he told them Friday, if they vacate the park and move to a rented private building in Acuña being used by Mexican immigration authorities.
IMMIGRATION
Documented

Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Four Black immigration organizations — the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities Together and Black Alliance for Just Immigration — filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to […] The post Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
The Atlantic

Democrats’ Free Pass on Immigration Is Over

Throughout the last administration, Department of Homeland Security officials at all levels—from Senate-confirmed power brokers in Washington to rank-and-file agents along the border—often complained that they were facing a double standard: They were doing the same work, using the same methods, as they had under previous presidents, they said, but because their boss was now Donald Trump, the public was quick to assume they were acting out of racism or malice.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Migrants leave US-Mexican border camps

Almost all of the mostly Haitian migrants who had gathered on both sides of the US-Mexico border have left their makeshift camps, ending a standoff that had provoked a major border crisis for the Biden administration.  Just hours beforehand the United States had announced that the last of the migrants who were camping illegally under a bridge on the Texas side of the border had either left or been removed. 
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Al Sharpton calls for deportation flights of Haitian migrants to end as he tours Del Rio migrant camp

Civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton toured camps set up by more than 12,000 Haitian migrants near the international bride in Del Rio, Texas on Thursday where he called for the Biden administration to immediately suspend deportation efforts for the desperate migrants.Mr Sharpton spoke at a news conference on Thursday around noon local time, explaining that he and others were in Del Rio to pray with the migrants in the camps and assess the situation after speaking with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a day earlier.In particular, Mr Sharpton said there needed to be “total accountability” surrounding the actions...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

For Haitian migrants, Mexican reality replaces US dream

The American dream is fading for Haitian migrants confronted with the harsh reality at the US border with Mexico, where some are considering staying and getting a job to survive instead. "I'm not in a hurry to enter the United States. If I find an opportunity, yes, but if I can't, I'm not going to risk crossing there," said 29-year-old mother Yslande Saint Ange. "If I can't, and the Mexican authorities can help us with papers to be allowed to look for a job, rent a room, then we can stay with no worries," she added. In the park in Ciudad Acuna where they have set up a makeshift camp, men and women gathered discussing what to do given the deportations of Haitians who crossed the Rio Grande river to the US side.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mayorkas insists it is safe to send migrants back to Haiti, contradicting Biden envoy who quit

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has insisted that it is safe to send migrants back to Haiti, contradicting the former Special Envoy to the country Daniel Foote, who harshly criticized the Biden administration for its “inhumane” policy towards Haitian migrants. “We have continued to study the conditions in Haiti, and we have in fact determined, despite the tragic and devastating earthquake that it is in fact, capable of receiving individuals,” Mr Mayorkas said during a press conference at the White House on Friday. He also said that 17 expulsion flights have travelled to Haiti carrying around 2,000...
IMMIGRATION
