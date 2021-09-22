Page County vaccine incentive sent back to committee

(Clarinda) -- A vaccine incentive program for Page County employees won't receive backfilling funds from the county. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal to provide backfilling funds needed for the Wellness Committee's vaccine incentive for employees on Page County's insurance. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the item made it's way onto the agenda after the committee proposed the idea in their meeting last week. However, Morris says there has been dissent even on the committee.