World

Sri Lanka probes prison minister for alleged prisoner threat

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan police are investigating an incident in which the government prisons minister allegedly threatened to kill two ethnic minority detainees inside a prison. Lohan Ratwatte, state minister of Prison Management and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation, resigned last week following a public outcry after he was accused of threatening to kill two Tamil prisoners. He was also accused of forcibly entering another prison with his friends to show them the gallows. A government spokesman says a police investigation is underway. Ratwatte is a member of the Sinhalese ethnic majority. Tamil rebels fought to create a separate state during a 26-year civil war but were defeated by government troops in 2009.

Reuters

U.S. Justice Dept launches sweeping probe into violence in Georgia prisons

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday launched a statewide civil investigation into Georgia's prisons, focusing on prisoner-on-prisoner violence and whether the state is violating inmates' constitutional rights by failing to adequately protect them. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division said...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Federal govt launches civil rights probe of Georgia prisons

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons, citing particular concern about violence. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the department’s civil rights division, said the investigation will be comprehensive but will focus on “harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence.” It will also look into sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by both prisoners and staff.
GEORGIA STATE
elpasoinc.com

Sri Lanka conservationists fight elephant smuggling in court

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Environmentalists in Sri Lanka are challenging a court order issued earlier this month that would allow the return of 14 illegally captured wild elephants to people accused of buying them from traffickers. Rights groups and lawyers say the Sept. 6 court order is based on...
ANIMALS
Shropshire Star

M25 protesters declare ‘campaign goes on’ despite prison threat

The Government successfully applied to the High Court for an order which prohibits anyone from blocking the motorway. Environmental activists have indicated they will continue blocking the M25 despite facing up to two years in prison. Insulate Britain said in a statement that “right now our campaign goes on”. It...
PROTESTS
Person
Lohan Ratwatte
wgxa.tv

Fifteen Middle Georgia District prisons included in federal probe

MACON, Ga (WGXA)-- The United States Department of Justice announced today the launch of a federal, comprehensive investigation into whether Georgia prisons follow the law when it comes to inmate safety. Of the 35 medium-to-close security prisons under investigation, 15 of them are in Middle Georgia. “When formerly incarcerated individuals...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Times

DOJ launches ‘pattern or practice’ probe into Georgia prisons

The Justice Department announced Tuesday a civil rights investigation into state prisons in Georgia. The “pattern or practice” probe will focus on violence among prisoners, allegations of sexual abuse of LGBT prisoners by staff and fellow prisoners, and whether the state is providing adequate protection from harm. Kristen Clarke, assistant...
GEORGIA STATE
wtvy.com

DOJ to probe GA prison conditions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALB) - The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it has opened a statewide civil investigation to examine whether Georgia provides prisoners reasonable protection from physical harm at the hands of other prisoners. The agency has an existing investigation into whether Georgia provides lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex...
U.S. POLITICS
La Crosse Tribune

Reports of ‘child brides’ at Fort McCoy raise concerns

U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men. While child marriage is not uncommon in Afghanistan, the U.S. has strict policies against human trafficking that include prosecutions for offenders and sanctions for countries that don’t crack down on it.
FORT MCCOY, WI
KEYT

Judge suspends probe into Lebanon port blast amid challenges

BEIRUT (AP) — The lead judge investigating last year’s massive blast in Beirut’s port suspended his work in the case Monday after a former Cabinet minister demanded his dismissal. Monday’s move comes amid a growing campaign by Lebanon’s political class against the judge. Judge Tarek Bitar took over the job in February after his predecessor was removed following legal challenges by senior officials he had accused of negligence that led to the blast. Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers, exploded on Aug. 4, 2020, killing at least 214 people and injuring more than 6,000.
MIDDLE EAST
World
Country
Sri Lanka
Reuters

Afghan Taliban defence minister orders crackdown on abuses

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Taliban's new defence minister has issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters following the movement's victory over the Western-backed government in Afghanistan last month, saying abuses would not be tolerated. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said in an audio message that some...
WORLD
The Independent

ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Afghanistan war crimes probe

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court sought urgent clearance Monday from the court's judges to resume investigations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan saying that under the country's new Taliban rulers “there is no longer the prospect of genuine and effective domestic investigations” in the country.Judges at the global court authorized an investigation by Prosecutor Karim Khan's predecessor, Fatou Bensouda in March last year. The probe covers offenses allegedly committed by Afghan government forces, the Taliban, American troops and U.S. foreign intelligence operatives dating back to 2002.The decision to investigate Americans led...
WORLD
UPI News

French foreign minister: Mali must not delay election

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called on Mali not to delay its upcoming elections in his Monday speech before the U.N. General Assembly in New York City. He issued the call hours after Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga said the election could be postponed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'Taliban are going door-to-door checking for blue passports': Pregnant US woman trapped in Afghanistan says militants are hunting Americans while lawmaker claims six US planes have been stopped from leaving Kabul

A pregnant California native still trapped in Afghanistan says the Taliban are going door to door hunting for Americans. Nasria, 25, who requested only her first name be used out of fear for her safety, is one of the roughly 100 Americans believed to still be stuck in the country, and trying to find a way out.
POLITICS
UPI News

Ukraine-led Rapid Trident to increase U.S., NATO interoperability

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Rapid Trident 21 exercise to enhance interoperability between Ukraine, U.S. and NATO partners started Monday, with an opening ceremony at Central City Stadium near Yavoriv, Ukraine, and will run through Oct. 1. The United States and Ukraine have partnered over 25 years on the annual...
MILITARY
Editor at Global Perspectives

UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.

