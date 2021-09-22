“No Rafa, no Novak, no me on the team, they need a new leader” Roger Federer talks about Team Europe’s chances at the 2021 Laver Cup
Roger Federer was one of the biggest names and the brains behind the organisation of the Laver Cup back in 2017 named after one of the all-time greats and Australian tennis legend Rod Laver. The Swiss has been actively involved in the organisation and played in all 3 editions so far being one of the leaders in Team Europe which competes against Team World captained by Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe respectively.firstsportz.com
