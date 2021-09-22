CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

European Central Bank climate report: Early action is better

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has carried out its first climate change stress test. The analysis probes what would happen to banks, companies and the economy under different climate scenarios. The bank found that there will be costs in the short term to polluting industries like coal mining and conventional electricity generation. But those costs will pay off in the long run if the economy avoids sharply increased natural disasters and severe weather that would come with doing nothing, or with a late and hasty response. Banks in southern European countries like Greece were found to be particularly exposed to loan defaults if companies are hit by floods or fires.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Uncertain start to post-Merkel era after close German vote

BERLIN (AP) — The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc is pushing for a quick agreement on a coalition government, but Europe’s biggest economy could still be in for weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction. Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats called for Merkel’s center-right Union bloc to go into opposition on Monday after it saw its worst-ever result in a national election. Both sides finished with well under 30% of the vote, and that appeared to put the keys to power in the hands of two opposition parties. The unclear result, combined with an upcoming French presidential election, create uncertainty at the center of the European Union.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KEYT

EXPLAINER: How and when Germany will form a new government

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s voters have delivered their verdict. Now it’s up to party leaders to thrash out who will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in office and with what political priorities. The shape of Germany’s new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, is now clear. But there are majorities for three more or less plausible new coalition governments, and it could take weeks or months to put a new administration in place. Merkel and her outgoing government will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until the Bundestag elects her successor.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Climate Change#Extreme Weather#Ap#The European Central Bank
AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
MARKETS
AFP

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win

Germany is headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling as Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives insisted Monday on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race. - Legacy - Ironically, the outgoing right-left coalition would have enough support to form Germany's next government, this time under the leadership of the SPD.  However, the Social Democrats have gone into the race with the clear aim of avoiding a repeat of the partnership with Merkel's conservatives.
POLITICS
KEYT

Stocks trade mixed; banks, energy sectors gain, tech falls

Stocks were mixed on Wall Street Monday as gains for banks and energy companies got checked by drops in the technology sector. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, while the Nasdaq lost 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% and a measure of small-company stocks was also higher. Treasury yields continued to climb. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.48%. That helped send bank stocks higher. Energy companies were also benefiting from a 2.2% rise in the price of crude oil. The National Association for Business Economics trimmed its forecast for economic growth this year.
STOCKS
KEYT

China’s factories, households grapple with power cuts

BEIJING (AP) — Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet government targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark. In the northeastern city of Liaoyang, 23 people were hospitalized with gas poisoning after ventilation in a metal casting factory was shut off following a power outage, according to state broadcaster CCTV. No deaths were reported. The disruption to China’s vast manufacturing industries during one of their busiest seasons reflects the ruling Communist Party’s struggle to balance economic growth with efforts to rein in pollution and emissions of climate-changing gases.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
KEYT

Small islands caught between tourism economy, climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of the 38 members recognized by the United Nations as small island developing states are known for their stunning coral reefs, pristine beaches and dire imperilment by climate change. These islands are dependent on tourism, which itself is a significant driver of climate change. With their economies devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, these countries are looking to a return of tourism to salvage their livelihoods. At the same time, they are issuing increasingly stark clarion calls for action on climate change at the United Nations General Assembly as rising sea levels threaten to drown them before the end of the century.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered ‘low activity’ phase

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since last week lessened its activity on Monday, although scientists warned that it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished. The plume of ash emerging from the main vent stopped in the early hours of Monday. But the column of ash and volcanic material returned after a two-hour hiatus. The La Palma island’s authorities advised residents in four neighborhoods to remain indoors to avoid toxic gases that could be released as a result of hot lava meeting cooler Atlantic Ocean water. No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported since the volcano’s eruption on Sept. 19.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Monsoon rain may worsen floods in Thailand, Bangkok prepares

BANGKOK (AP) — Seasonal monsoon rains may worsen flooding that has already badly affected about a third of Thailand. A tropical storm swept through the upper part of the country over the weekend, causing flash floods that affected thousands. Disaster-prevention officials say 12 provinces along the Chao Phraya river, including Bangkok and the old capital Ayutthaya, should be prepared for new flooding as water levels increase in the Chao Phraya dam by 1 to 3 feet over the next few days. Soldiers helped fill sandbags in Ayutthaya. Flood gates and pumping stations were being operated carefully in Bangkok to try to mitigate any potential damage.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

India’s farmers renew protests, challenging Modi government

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indian farmers are blocking major roads and railway tracks outside the capital of New Delhi, marking one year of protests against agricultural laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The mood on Monday was charged with determination to keep the anti-government demonstrations going — some even brought mattresses with them, camping out as the day went on. The farmers called for a nation-wide strike to mark one year since the legislation was passed. The drawn-out demonstrations have posed one of the biggest political challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The farmers say the new legislation will devastate their earnings by ending guaranteed pricing and force them to sell their crops to corporations at cheaper prices.
ADVOCACY
KEYT

Shadow contracts, corruption keep the lights out in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Electricity is a potent symbol of endemic corruption in Iraq, rooted in the country’s sectarian power-sharing system. It’s perpetuated after each election cycle: Once results are tallied, politicians jockey for appointments in a flurry of negotiations, based on the number of seats won. Ministry portfolios and state institutions are then divided among them into spheres of control. Current and former officials and contractors say that in the Electricity Ministry, this enables under-the-table payments to political elites who siphon state funds from companies contracted to improve the delivery of services. This contributes to chronic blackouts of up to 14 hours a day in a major oil-producing nation with plentiful energy resources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

Berliners in favor of measure to expropriate 240,000 flats

BERLIN (AP) — Voters in Berlin have backed a proposal for the Berlin city government to take over about 240,000 apartments worth billions from corporate owners to curb sharply rising rents in the German capital. The count of Sunday’s referendum showed that 56.4% of voters were in favor of the expropriation measure, while 39% were opposed. The nonbinding referendum forces the Berlin city government to consider expropriating big, corporate landlords in a radical move to cool one of Germany’s hottest real estate markets, where rents have become unaffordable for many residents in recent years. German news agency dpa reported Monday that the proposal would affect about 15% of rented apartments in Berlin.
ADVOCACY
KEYT

Judge suspends probe into Lebanon port blast amid challenges

BEIRUT (AP) — The lead judge investigating last year’s massive blast in Beirut’s port suspended his work in the case Monday after a former Cabinet minister demanded his dismissal. Monday’s move comes amid a growing campaign by Lebanon’s political class against the judge. Judge Tarek Bitar took over the job in February after his predecessor was removed following legal challenges by senior officials he had accused of negligence that led to the blast. Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers, exploded on Aug. 4, 2020, killing at least 214 people and injuring more than 6,000.
MIDDLE EAST
KEYT

UK’s Johnson finally agrees to meet COVID-bereaved group

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday finally meet with members of the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaigning group. They have for more than a year sharply criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson’s Downing Street office confirmed Monday that the prime minister will hold a “private meeting” with members of the group. The group said family members will tell the stories of how their loved ones caught the virus and reiterate their calls for a statutory inquiry into the pandemic to start soon. The group has asked for it to take place outside and that social distancing is observed even though all restrictions on social contact have been lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Japan set to lift all virus emergency steps nationwide

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to lift all coronavirus emergency measures when they expire later this week as infections slow and the nation tries to reactivate its economy. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce a lifting of the emergency later Tuesday. Government officials are preparing other plans such as vaccine passports and virus tests. Some experts favor a partial easing of restrictions, but if all measures are lifted, Japan will be entirely free of any emergency requirement for the first time since April. The emergency has mainly been in the form of requests for restaurants and bars to shorten hours. The health minister said those establishments should return to normal hours gradually while health care systems are reinforced.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy