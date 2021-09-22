CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World Record For Most Pancakes Served At One Time Is Totally Ridiculous

By Lauren Cahn
 5 days ago
"Record-breaking is a serious business," according to Guinness World Records, and we would very much like to nod and agree. Indeed, we'd like to think that we're doing all that we can to encourage the Guinness World Records holders to keep doing what they've always been doing to fascinate and titillate us ordinary folks who've never even dared to imagine setting a world record for anything. Nevertheless, "serious" is not necessarily the word we would use to describe the setting of records for such things as the tallest stack of M&Ms, the longest curly fry, or the longest team barbecue marathon. That being said, every once in a while, the setting of a world record ends up landing right on the sweet spot where "fascinating" and "titillating" converge with "serious." That was certainly the case when, on June 24, 2021, the regional supermarket, Hy-Vee, set a world record for the largest serving of pancakes (via Guinness World Records).

UPI News

Iowa town cooks up 14,280 pancakes for Guinness World Record

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- An Iowa city's annual Pancake Day celebration featured a Guinness World Record being broken when a total 14,280 pancakes were served up at the festival. Organizers of Pancake Day in Centerville said 2,400 pounds of pancake batter were donated for the event by grocery chain Hy-Vee, which previously set the Guinness record for largest serving of pancakes at 13,000 in Blue Springs, Mo., in June.
IOWA STATE
