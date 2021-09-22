CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UN health agency sets higher, tougher bar for air quality

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization is setting a higher bar for policymakers and the public in its first update to its air quality guidelines in 15 years. The U.N. agency says the harmful health effects of air pollution kick in at lower levels than it previously thought. WHO released its revised guidelines on Wednesday as climate change is a leading topic at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. Since the last update, better monitoring and science has cleared up the global picture about the effects of six air pollutants on human health. The agency says 90% of the world’s people already live in areas with at least one particularly harmful type of pollutant.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grist

The World Health Organization’s new air quality guidelines ‘could save millions of lives’

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization, or WHO, published an update to its air quality guidelines — the international rubric that sets non-binding standards for safe levels of air pollution for the world’s countries. The update, which is the organization’s first since 2005, says that air pollution, alongside climate change, is one of the biggest environmental threats to human health. It sets higher standards for almost every pollutant the organization monitors. Adhering to these new guidelines, the WHO said, “could save millions of lives.”
HEALTH
Santa Clarita Radio

Air Quality In Hospitals Becomes A Necessity

Among the many problems of modern society, air pollution has come to be considered the world’s largest threat related to environmental health. Many non-profit organizations draw the attention that we are just a step away from becoming unable to turn things over, and we may soon face irreversible air quality changes. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemics, the air pollution problem gets even more stringent, as many medical facilities are struggling to find the best solution to ensure their patients and medical staff are protected not only from the common allergens and bacteria traveling through the air but from a highly contagious virus.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
World Health Organization

What are the WHO Air quality guidelines?

The World Health Organization’s Air quality guidelines (AQG) serve as a global target for national, regional and city governments to work towards improving their citizen’s health by reducing air pollution. Why does WHO publish Air quality guidelines?. Clean air is a basic human right. Yet, air pollution continues to pose...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Air Quality#Air Pollutants#Climate Change#Associated Press Geneva#Ap#U N#The U N General Assembly
The Independent

They said it: Leaders at the hybrid UN, in their own words

Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That's what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered in prerecorded speeches or from the rostrum at the United Nations after a yearlong pandemic break — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Monday, the sixth and final day of the 2021 debate.___“In recovering from the pandemic, we cannot revert to business as usual. We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
CHINA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy