Why global voter turnout has been in decline since the 1960s

For Grace Gouker Littlefield, the 2021 election isn't just about the candidates. It's about who gets to vote for them. After about six years of working for tech startups on the West Coast, Gouker Littlefield moved back to her hometown of Bemidji in 2018 "to be useful to my community." She found her calling as founder and executive director of Able to Vote, (abletovote.org), a nonpartisan nonprofit working to increase voter turnout among eligible voters with disabilities by giving them the resources, support and information they need to cast their ballots. She shares more about her homecoming, big goals for her organization and why Minnesota is No. 1 in an area that should not give us a sense of pride.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO