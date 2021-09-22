CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Why global voter turnout has been in decline since the 1960s

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny democratic nation in the world holding a legislative or presidential election in the late 1960s could expect around 77% of its citizens to turn up to vote. These days, they can expect more like 67% – a decline that is both problematic and puzzling. Research shows that low turnout...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

eVoting could increase youth voter turnout in local elections

Introducing eVoting could have a positive effect on increasing voter turnout among young people, a University of Otago study suggests. Study participants say an app that listed candidate information and allowed eVoting directly may not only increase the convenience of voting but potentially increase youth voting numbers. Dr. Kyle Whitfield,...
ELECTIONS
videtteonline.com

To combat history of low voter turnout, ISU professor to hold voting seminar

On Thursday, Associate professor in the department of politics and government Meghan Leonard will be hosting “The 26th Amendment at 50: The Expansion (and Restriction) of Voting Rights for Young Americans” research seminar. The event will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Circus Room of the Bone Student Center. “I...
NORMAL, IL
Washington Post

This is a golden age of high voter turnout

There are many reasons that the attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) failed so miserably. Newsom successfully used the stark party divide on the covid pandemic to his advantage, and more fundamentally, the idea that a reasonably popular (if hardly beloved) Democratic governor would lose this election in California when the leading Republican candidate to replace him was a far-right radio host was absurd from the start.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox5sandiego.com

GOP push for recall voter turnout in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Republican party is working to get voters out as they were busy Monday sorting mailers and getting their ground game ready for Election Day. “Individual lives have been negatively impacted by the state government, they are fed up with it and this is their ways to tell the governor he went too far,” said Brian Jones, California State Senator representing the 38th District.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Monthly

Republicans Have Lied Themselves Into a Voter Turnout Problem

The Arizona state legislature’s incompetent and conspiracy-fueled “audit” of the 2020 election has turned out to be a dud. Conservatives spent months anticipating the results with bated breath, in the hopes of “proving” voter fraud, somehow decertifying the election and creating a Donald Trump restoration. Instead, even the blatantly partisan, ramshackle, and drawn-out review failed to turn up a scintilla of evidence of systemic fraud. In fact, it spent 6 million in taxpayer dollars to discover—if their methods can be trusted—that Biden actually won by 360 more votes than had originally been thought.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PennLive.com

Constitutional amendments are better determined during high voter turnout elections | Opinion

The process of amending our state constitution by ballot question should seek to maximize voter participation and should not be done by a relative handful of voters. The process shouldn’t be taken lightly. Constitutional amendments need to be scrutinized by a large cross-section of voters. High levels of voter participation would help ensure the changes made truly represent the will and voice of the people.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Voter turnout in Kodiak is low, but not unusual

Early voting starts today in Kodiak, and although voters have until the Oct. 5 election day to cast their ballot, there is a good chance that many residents won’t. For the past 15 years, voter turnout on the island has remained around 20% or lower, with few exceptions. Islandwide, 20.3%...
KODIAK, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Turnout#Voter Fatigue#France#National Elections#Democratic#European
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Bemidji-based Able To Vote is working to increase voter turnout in disability community

For Grace Gouker Littlefield, the 2021 election isn't just about the candidates. It's about who gets to vote for them. After about six years of working for tech startups on the West Coast, Gouker Littlefield moved back to her hometown of Bemidji in 2018 "to be useful to my community." She found her calling as founder and executive director of Able to Vote, (abletovote.org), a nonpartisan nonprofit working to increase voter turnout among eligible voters with disabilities by giving them the resources, support and information they need to cast their ballots. She shares more about her homecoming, big goals for her organization and why Minnesota is No. 1 in an area that should not give us a sense of pride.
BEMIDJI, MN
Reason.com

Do Voter ID Laws Suppress Minority Turnout? A Soho Forum Debate

Do voter identification laws ensure secure and trustworthy elections, or are they a way for political parties to manipulate the democratic process in their favor?. At a September 8th debate in New York City hosted by the Soho Forum, Eliza Sweren-Becker from NYU's Brennan Center for Justice, argued that state legislators are using arbitrary rules to suppress the voting rights of vulnerable citizens.
ELECTIONS
Boston Globe

Low voter turnout sends a message about civic culture

The abysmal turnout in Tuesday’s preliminary mayoral election was a signal that, to many Boston residents, picking the next mayor and members of the city council just doesn’t seem all that important. A bit over 100,000 voters turned out — which is actually fewer than the number that voted in the last open preliminary election in 2013, and just over a third of the number who voted last year in the presidential election. The paltry turnout came despite Boston’s growing population, the addition of more early and mail-in voting options, and a historic field of candidates that — though they motivated core constituencies — apparently failed to galvanize widespread enthusiasm.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

Scrum for chancellery as SPD takes lead in post-Merkel election

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats took a narrow lead on Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in Sunday's vote to decide her successor, partial results showed, sparking immediate claims from both sides to form the country's next government. The epochal election ushers in the end of 16 years in power for Merkel, and also thrusts Germany, a byword for stability, into a new period of political uncertainty. With the conservative CDU-CSU alliance and the SPD each seeking to form governing coalitions in a race for power, Germany was up for a rocky few months that could blunt it on the international stage for some time. Partial results published on public television showed Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's SPD with around 25.9 to 26.0 percent of the vote, followed closely behind by Merkel's Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet on about 24.1-24.5 percent.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Greens face dashed hopes, new leverage in German vote aftermath

With growing fears about global warming, deadly floods linked to climate change and a new political landscape as Angela Merkel leaves the stage, it should have been the German Greens' year. "We saw that our political rivals didn't have much interest in change and kept saying 'Yes, yes, climate protection is nice but it shouldn't be too expensive'.
ELECTIONS
Wisconsin Examiner

Georgia secretary of state decries 2020 election ‘disinformation campaign’

WASHINGTON — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who took the brunt of former President Donald Trump’s attacks over Georgia’s 2020 election results, said during a Friday virtual panel that he hopes election disinformation starts to dissipate. “People weren’t questioning the (election) process before, but there was a huge disinformation campaign which really destabilized […] The post Georgia secretary of state decries 2020 election ‘disinformation campaign’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

2021 election guide: Coloradans to vote on three statewide fiscal measures

While off-year elections typically center on local races and ballot issues, Colorado’s 2021 Coordinated Election on Nov. 2 will put three questions to voters statewide. Mail ballots will be sent to all registered Colorado voters beginning Oct. 8, and can be returned through the mail or via ballot drop boxes. To ensure your ballot is […] The post 2021 election guide: Coloradans to vote on three statewide fiscal measures appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy