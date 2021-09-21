Curious kids: why do sloths go slow?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Video captured the interesting behavior of a couple of mountain lions roaming around a yard in Jefferson County. It shows that these potentially deadly predators can also act like common house cats. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted out the video that shows the big cats. Officers say the mountain lions are generally calm, quiet and elusive. But with more people moving into mountain lion habitats in Colorado, the wild animals are often curious and checking out their surroundings as they hunt for prey. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Wildlife officers say in order to reduce mountain lion interactions is to follow some simple actions like making a lot of noise if coming and going at times mountain lions are most active from dusk to dawn; install outdoor lighting and make sure to light areas where you would likely walk; make sure children are closely supervised while outdoors and that they stay inside after dusk and before dawn. These cats seem particularly interested in the pool on the property.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO