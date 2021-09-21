CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curious kids: why do sloths go slow?

Cover picture for the articleSloths live in tropical forests in South and Central America, and they actually move so slowly that algae grows on their fur. This can give sloths a green colour that helps them hide in the forest from predators like nocturnal cats and harpy eagles. This is very lucky, because some...

Reuters

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
thewestsidegazette.com

Dino-Fright: Scientists Recreate The Devil-Horned Dinosaur That Rivaled T-Rex

A flesh-eating dinosaur with horns that earned it the name “carnivorous bull” takes shape in a “makeover” — a series of illustrations by researchers studying fossil evidence. Describing the theropod dinosaur for the first time, the scientists also discovered it had a unique scaly skin, according to their research published...
Smithonian

Why Do Pilot Whales Chase Killer Whales Near Iceland?

This article is from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Filipa Samarra could hear the pilot whales before she could see them. In 2015, out on the choppy waters off southern Iceland, Samarra and her research team were eavesdropping on a group of killer whales. She listened as they pipped, squealed, and clicked when suddenly her ears were filled with high-pitched whistling. “Then the killer whales just went silent,” says Samarra, a biologist and lead investigator of the Icelandic Orca Project. As the whistling grew stronger a group of pilot whales came into view, and the killer whales seemed to turn and swim away.
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Mountain Lions Act More Like Curious Cats Than Predators In Jefferson County Yard

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Video captured the interesting behavior of a couple of mountain lions roaming around a yard in Jefferson County. It shows that these potentially deadly predators can also act like common house cats. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted out the video that shows the big cats. Officers say the mountain lions are generally calm, quiet and elusive. But with more people moving into mountain lion habitats in Colorado, the wild animals are often curious and checking out their surroundings as they hunt for prey. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Wildlife officers say in order to reduce mountain lion interactions is to follow some simple actions like making a lot of noise if coming and going at times mountain lions are most active from dusk to dawn; install outdoor lighting and make sure to light areas where you would likely walk; make sure children are closely supervised while outdoors and that they stay inside after dusk and before dawn. These cats seem particularly interested in the pool on the property.
ScienceAlert

Ancient Humans Tended The World's Most Dangerous Birds, Because of Course We Did

With powerful legs tipped by dagger-like talons, capable of eviscerating you with a single kick, cassowaries are the bird that most lives up to the moniker of a modern dinosaur. But surprisingly, these strikingly unique avians may have been humanity's 'chickens' – long before we kept actual chickens. Eggshell remnants suggest that as far back as 18,000 years ago, humans seemed to be collecting cassowary eggs for something other than just a tasty meal. "This is not some small fowl, it is a huge, ornery, flightless bird that can eviscerate you," Penn state anthropologist Kristina Douglass explained.  These hefty fruit eaters maintain their rainforest...
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
IFLScience

Necropsy Reveals The Freaky "Fingers" Hiding Beneath Whales' Flippers

Looking at a modern whale, it’s hard to imagine these creatures once walked on land. Of course, back then they looked a little different, but as a recent photo from a necropsy revealed, whales have hung on to a few of their land-based traits, including a rather haunting hand-like appendage. Beneath a whales’ flipper isn’t the paddle-like anatomy you might imagine, but instead a pentadactyl limb consisting of five finger-like bony protrusions. Or, as we prefer to call it, GHOST HAND.
natureworldnews.com

Lifeless Deep-Sea Shark With Pig-Like Face Washed Ashore in Mediterranean Beach

The sea indeed offers a wide range of unique marine lives, wherein millions provide very odd opportunity to be seen on shore. One bizarre encounter was the appearance of a pig-faced shark in an Italian island of Elba in the Mediterranean Sea, not far from Tuscany. Unfortunately, the animal that resembled a 'real-life pig emoji' was already without life when found.
1063nowfm.com

Watch a Bear Open a Montana Ranch Gate and Come Right On In

We pride ourselves on western hospitality. That apparently includes bears as one just came in a Montana ranch gate and helped himself to the benefits. Based on the time stamp on the video, this happened just a few days ago near Alberton, Montana. A security camera video shows this big apex predator at the ranch gate which is no match for his opening abilities. Here's what the family who owns the ranch said happened next:
The Conversation

Why we must reassess the komodo dragon’s “Endangered” status

The Indonesian endemic world’s largest lizard komodo dragons (Varanus komodoensis) recently entered the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list of “Endangered” species, marking it as having high risk of extinction. This announcement is quite shocking. Neither I nor other academics in the field of conservation - who are...
The Independent

US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct

Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government is declaring them extinct.It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they've exhausted efforts to find these 23. And they warn climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common as a warming planet adds to the dangers facing imperiled plants and wildlife. The ivory-billed woodpecker was perhaps the best known species the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday...
Phys.org

Elephants strive to cooperate with allies, until the stakes get too high

Asian elephants are keen to cooperate with friends and have evolved strategies to mitigate competition in their social groups, but cooperation breaks down when food resources are limited, according to a study publishing September 28th in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Li-Li Li at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Yunnan, China, and colleagues. The study sheds light on the evolution of cooperative behavior in mammals.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Curious Kids: how does our DNA relate to our personality and appearance?

Our body is made up of trillions of cells, each of which has a nucleus that holds our DNA. Our DNA is made up of more than 20,000 genes. You can think of genes as the the instructions which help decide what we look like, how our bodies work and even our personalities.
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
The Independent

Rare fossilised dinosaur skin reveals for first time what famous carnivore really looked like

Scientists have analysed the well-preserved skin of one of the “strangest carnivorous dinosaurs ever discovered” in unprecedented detail and found that its complex coat was made up of different patterns of scales and studs.Since the outer parts of prehistoric animals decompose easily and leave behind very little evidence in the form of fossils, the researchers said the specimen in question, discovered initially in 1984 in the Chubut Province of Patagonia in Argentina, was “remarkable”.According to the researchers, the scaly skin of this carnivorous dinosaur Carnotaurus sastrei is the most completely preserved of any theropod — a group of hollow-boned, two-legged...
