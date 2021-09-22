CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'My hero!' Joe Wicks reveals he got stranded at sea when his electric surfboard broke down off the Dorset coast before being rescued by a stranger

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Joe Wicks has thanked an environmental campaigner for 'saving his life' after his electric surfboard broke down and he became stranded on rocks at a beauty spot.

The Body Coach, 36, got into difficulties while visiting idyllic Lulworth in Dorset with his wife, Rosie, to celebrate his 36th birthday.

The pair went out to sea on their boards but Joe's board's engine then flooded, forcing him to scramble onto nearby rocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tje1c_0c4Rrslq00
Scary: Joe Wicks has thanked an environmental campaigner for 'saving his life' after his jet board broke down and he became stranded on rocks at a beauty spot

He frantically waved to a passing boat for help and was spotted by environmental campaigner Oly Rush, 36, a plasterer from Poole, on his vessel Sea Rex.

Oly had been scouring the coastline with other members of his group Clean Jurassic Coast to pick rubbish out of the water when he heard Joe's cries of 'Help! SOS'.

Due to the rocky coastline, Joe had to swim out a short distance to Oly's boat who took him back to Lulworth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9Svb_0c4Rrslq00
Oh dear: The Body Coach YouTube sensation, 36, got into difficulties while visiting idyllic Lulworth in Dorset with his wife, Rosie, to celebrate his 36th birthday

His wife Rosie was not with them as she had gone to get help, so they were reunited later.

Oly, who recently set the world record for swimming around the Isle of Wight in 15 hours 9 minutes, said: 'We were out a beach clean on my boat, Sea Rex, with others from Clean Jurassic Coast, when we noticed this guy signalling to us from the rocks.

'As I got closer I said, 'Hang on, don't I recognise you? You're Joe Wicks!' It was completely random.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCgDE_0c4Rrslq00
Help! He frantically waved to a passing boat for help and was spotted by environmental campaigner Oly Rush, 36, a plasterer from Poole, on his vessel Sea Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEFha_0c4Rrslq00
Grateful: Speaking on Instagram, Joe called Oly a 'hero' and shared a link to his environmental campaign

'He had a little jet board he'd been taking from Lulworth to Durdle Door but the engine filled with water.

'It was his birthday and he was visiting Dorset with his wife.

'He swam up to our boat because we couldn't get any closer to the rocks and he jumped on board and we took him back to Lulworth. His wife had gone to get help.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvuxY_0c4Rrslq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06q5Vx_0c4Rrslq00

Speaking on Instagram, Joe called Oly a 'hero'.

He said: 'I waved to these guys going past and I said, 'help, SOS!'

'And these guys who are out here cleaning all the rubbish picked me up - so thank you Oly for saving my life.

'Rosie just left me. We're on our way back to Lulworth Cove, so we made it. The board is struggling.'

As he approached Lulworth Cove, he shouted: 'Rosie, you can call off the search party, I'm alive.'

After he was rescued, Joe went back out on his board and posted a video on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DX3EQ_0c4Rrslq00
Couple: Joe has been spending some time in Dorset on holiday with his wife Rosie (pictured together last month) 

