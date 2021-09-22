Scouting report: Toledo football at Ball State

The significance of this game as it relates to the Mid-American Conference is the same: the winner will have a major advantage in the West Division. But goodness, the buildup to Sept. 25 has changed dramatically.

Ball State was an overwhelming preseason favorite in the MAC. Toledo was the chaser, a talented team potentially standing in Ball State's way. Three weeks into the season, the teams are a combined 2-4, with a pair of uninspiring losses.

Whoever loses will have a five-alarm fire on their hands, making Saturday a must-win scenario for the Rockets and Cardinals.

When Toledo has the ball

Toledo has the athletes to move the football, not that last week's woeful performance against Colorado State was indicative of any sort of efficiency. If the offensive line underperforms, the mobile Dequan Finn might be a better option at quarterback.

Luckily for Toledo, Ball State's defense has been dreadful, ranking 108th nationally in total defense (436.0 yards per game), 112th in pass defense (273.7 yards), 88th in rush defense (162.3 yards), and 119th in scoring defense (36.7 points). It's a stunning turnabout for a team that returns nine starters and four all-conference linebackers.

The Cardinals had a league-high 10 interceptions a year ago. Through three games, they have one interception and have allowed five touchdown passes. In the first half of last week's 45-12 loss at Wyoming, the Cowboys had 258 yards (and 31 points) on 32 plays.

When Ball State has the ball

Quarterback Drew Plitt is a senior, an All-MAC selection, and the reigning MVP of the MAC championship game and Arizona Bowl. In the first three games, however, he has regressed to a level that's sabotaged the Cardinals.

Plitt was 8-of-13 passing for 60 yards and a pick-six (his second of the season) against Wyoming. He also had a fumble that led to a Wyoming touchdown. He's currently in the midst of the worst three-game stretch of his career, leading to his benching in the second half last week.

The Cardinals gave up six sacks and seven tackles for loss to the Cowboys. On the season, they have a minus-5 turnover margin, reason for the Toledo defense to be foaming at the mouth.

Special teams

With a four-point betting line — Toledo is favored — special teams could loom large, especially the kicking game. Both teams have quality kickers, and they need to be leery on punt returns — Toledo ranks 12th nationally, while Ball State is 28th. Last week, Colorado State took one to the house against the Rockets.

Toledo will win if…

A path to victory runs through the offense, period. UT's defense has proven it can limit opponents to a low point output. If the offense becomes the traditional Jason Candle unit, the Colorado State game could become a footnote in an otherwise successful season.

Ball State will win if…

The blueprint is similar for Ball State, as Plitt must play to his potential. An ineffective offense is a method for losing. If Plitt is the All-MAC performer of 2020, the Cardinals could right the ship. Continue giving the football to the opponent, and it might be a long afternoon. The defense isn't off the hook, though. That unit has been less than stellar, too, with rapid improvement needed on Saturday.

View from the other side

Robby General, Ball State beat reporter for the Muncie Star Press:

This game intrigues me, and quite honestly, I don’t know what to make of it. Both Ball State and Toledo are coming into one of the biggest Mid-American Conference games of the season fresh off lackluster performances. The Cardinals’ defense has been missing playmakers in [linebackers] Anthony Ekpe [and] Brandon Martin and [defensive tackle] Justin Ramsey, who have missed three, two, and one week, respectively. Ball State’s offense (18.7 ppg, 319.7 ypg) has yet to look like the prolific offense we saw a season ago, but if there was ever a game when Ball State needed to respond, it would be against Toledo at home. I’m going to punt on a score prediction or winner, but I predict a bounce-back offensive game with both teams scoring 30-plus points. A big play is going to secure the victory.