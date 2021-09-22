CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Department Sues to Block Unprecedented Domestic Alliance Between American Airlines and JetBlue

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 21, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Justice, together with Attorneys General in six states and the District of Columbia, sued today in the District of Massachusetts to block an unprecedented series of agreements between American Airlines and JetBlue through which the two airlines will consolidate their operations in Boston and New York City. The civil antitrust complaint alleges that this extensive combination, which they call the “Northeast Alliance,” will not only eliminate important competition in these cities, but will also harm air travelers across the country by significantly diminishing JetBlue’s incentive to compete with American elsewhere, further consolidating an already highly concentrated industry.

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
