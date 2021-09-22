CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Landmark Theatre to implement vax or test rules starting in October

By Hayley Foran
mynews13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Landmark Theatre in downtown Syracuse will require patrons ages 12 years or older to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48-72 hours of showtime before entering for a performance, according to a release from the theatre's executive director.

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

New seats among improvements at Landmark Theatre

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s empty now, but soon the Landmark Theatre will re-open. While the seats aren’t the main attraction, they’ve gotten a lot of attention lately. “So we’ve been busy all summer replacing the seats,” said Landmark Theatre Executive Director Mike Intaglietta. “They’re just about complete. We’ve installed...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse's Landmark Theatre sets new COVID-19 policies ahead of reopening

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Landmark Theatre in Syracuse is adopting new COVID-19 policies as it prepares to reopen. Starting Oct. 1, the Landmark Theatre will require all visitors ages 12 and older to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test that is no more than three days old.
SYRACUSE, NY
districtadministration.com

Implementing the right COVID-19 testing solutions helps protect students, staff

School officials are urgently looking for the best ways to keep students and staff safe as schools reopen in the face of the surging Delta variant which is causing 99% of new COVID-19 cases reported in all 50 states. In addition, there has been a four-fold increase in the number of children with COVID with the situation expected to get worse as the winter approaches.
EDUCATION
Law.com

New World, New Rules, New Normal: Implementing A Mandatory Vaccination Policy

Employers in New York state continue to grapple with fast-changing regulations and accommodating the best interests of their employees in designing a return-to-work policy amid COVID-19’s continued presence. Increased vaccination, together with resultant decreased infection rates, continue to be widely regarded as the key to returning to office environments in greater numbers. Understanding and managing workplace vaccination issues is particularly critical in light of recent mandates from the Biden administration, which compel large employers, federal contractors and health care employers (among others) to require their employees to submit proof of vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. This three-part series is designed to help New York employers navigate their legal obligations concerning vaccination protocols that appear necessary for planning and implementing a safe and compliant return to work. This installment focuses on best practices for implementing vaccination policies. The second installment will address handling accommodation requests made in response to a vaccination policy. The third installment will summarize how employers can and should respond to infection events and workplace exposure to COVID-19 among a fully or partially vaccinated workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Antigen Test#Vax#The Landmark Theatre#Showtime#Nys#Pcr
oakparktalon.org

Opt-in COVID-19 baseline testing implemented

Opt-in COVID-19 baseline testing was implemented at OPUSD starting from Sept. 8. In the Sept. 3 StudentSquare post, Superintendent Jeff Davis explained that because of a state grant program, OPUSD will be the very first district in Ventura County to include a full system of testing in its COVID-19 screening response. The initial baseline log will be followed by regular surveillance of symptoms and signs.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Popular dog festival returns to Greenwich: Masks encouraged but no COVID vax/test rules

GREENWICH — A beloved event for animal lovers is set to return to Greenwich this weekend with safety protocols in place to make sure animals and humans are well protected. Puttin’ On The Dog, the annual festival that doubles as a pet adoption event, will take place outdoors in Roger Sherman Baldwin Park from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday with a full day of competitions, exhibitions, adoptable dogs and other entertainment.
GREENWICH, CT
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Portland Tribune

County seeks modification of vax rules

Declares emergency due to potential reduction of law enforcement personnel, particularly at the jail. The Crook County Court signed a declaration of emergency to the State of Oregon government Wednesday, seeking changes to a recent COVID vaccination mandate. The emergency is being declared "in response to the foreseeable lack of...
OREGON STATE
wbrc.com

Hospital does not require COVID vaccine due to staffing shortages in Arkansas

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Piggott Community Hospital doesn’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. Executive director James Magee says being understaffed and having fears of losing too many nurses played a significant role in the decision. “It’s the worst staffing challenge that I’ve seen,” Magee said. “It’s a...
ARKANSAS STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

Arizona doctor refuses unvaccinated patients

CHANDLER, Ariz. (CBS News/KPHO) - A Chandler Arizona doctor has a new policy that some people are calling controversial. If someone wants to become a new patient but is unvaccinated, Dr. Andrew Carroll offers to vaccinate them. If they decline, he wants them to find another physician. Dr. Carroll believes...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy