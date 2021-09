In mid-July, Mike Stacy decided to re-drill his thumb pitch because he did not feel comfortable with his release and timing. It seems to have worked due to his recent impressive consistency in good sets. During the first week of the fall Monday Mixed League, he was the only one to break the 700 mark with individual games of 253, 248 and 204 for a 705 total. He started the third game with two open frames before getting back on track to finish with 25 strikes in the set. Regardless of the years an individual has bowled, there is always room for improvement. This year, Mike is working on his mental game by starting to visualize his mark further down the lane and bringing it back to his laydown point to gain consistency.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO