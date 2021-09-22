Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 434 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021 OHZ020-021-029>031-036>038-047-089-PAZ001-002-230845- Medina-Summit-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Marion-Morrow-Holmes-Knox- Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 434 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Periods of heavy rainfall are expected today and tonight and may lead to localized flooding. There is also the possibility for strong thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds this afternoon. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time. $$