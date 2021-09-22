CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Online Recovery Day

By Roxie Bell
Cover picture for the articleEvery year, at least 17 million Americans who need help with a substance abuse problem don’t get it. Why? Largely because of the shame and stigma associated with substance use disorders (SUDs) and the perception that treatment is inaccessible. On September 22nd, National Online Recovery Day reminds us that quality substance abuse treatment and recovery support is available entirely online – offering the highest level of privacy and accessibility, in order to reach the millions of people who really need it.

