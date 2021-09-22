CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet Nose Wednesday Pet: Jett

By Annette Wade
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJet is a two-year-old large breed mix who was transferred to Northshore Humane Society from a municipal shelter who was out of space and out of time! He is a gentle and mellow guy who would make a great companion for someone looking for the ultimate best friend. He likes to follow his humans around, take afternoon naps in their laps and join in on every car ride possible!! Jet also gets along great with other canines, is housebroken and crate-trained.

