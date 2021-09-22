CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Richie accidentally lit her hair on fire blowing out her birthday cake candles

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

Nicole Richie was celebrating her 40th birthday and has now shared a video of her hair catching fire right as she blew out her birthday candles. She captioned the video, "Well… so far 40 is" then the fire emoji.

Nicole Richie catches herself on fire on her 40th birthday: see her family’s dedication posts

Nicole Richie is one the funniest celebrities and even when she isn’t trying the world gives her great content. The famous daughter of Lionel Richie celebrated her 40th birthday today on September 21st and she ended up catching herself on fire as she tried blowing out the candles on her birthday cake. It actually got pretty bad and spread from her shirt up to her blonde hair. She shared a video from the incident showing the moments her tip got engulfed with flames with the hilarious caption, “Well… so far 40 is 🔥.” Her husband Joel Madden took a quote from her former socialite bestie Paris Hilton commenting, “That’s hot.” Watch the video and see what Lionel, Joel, and her sister Sofia Richie shared for her special day below.
