The Living Desert celebrates World Rhino Day ahead of new ‘Rhino Savanna’ habitat opening

By Angela Chen
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate World Rhino Day! In honor of the designation, The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is celebrating World Rhino Day by announcing an official date for its long-anticipated opening of the new Rhino Savanna habitat. The grand opening will be held Friday, November 12, 2021. The new four-acre habitat will...

