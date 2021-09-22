UPDATE 12:15 p.m.: Two Involved In Sept. 11 Accident Near Freeman Pass Away

FREEMAN — Two Norfolk, Nebraska, residents have died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Sept. 11, north of Freeman. According to a press release issued Wednesday by the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2000 Ford F550 pickup, which was pulling an empty horse trailer, was northbound on U.S. Highway 81 about five miles north of Freeman when it attempted to pass a semi-truck and trailer. The pickup and trailer collided head-on with a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Corvette.