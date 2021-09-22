CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freeman, SD

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.: Two Involved In Sept. 11 Accident Near Freeman Pass Away

By From P&D Staff Reports
Yankton Daily Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREEMAN — Two Norfolk, Nebraska, residents have died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Sept. 11, north of Freeman. According to a press release issued Wednesday by the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2000 Ford F550 pickup, which was pulling an empty horse trailer, was northbound on U.S. Highway 81 about five miles north of Freeman when it attempted to pass a semi-truck and trailer. The pickup and trailer collided head-on with a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Corvette.

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
Lake Preston, SD
City
Norfolk, NE
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Freeman, SD
Accidents
State
South Dakota State
Norfolk, NE
Accidents
Freeman, SD
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Norfolk, NE
Traffic
Local
Nebraska Traffic
City
Freeman, SD
Freeman, SD
Traffic
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sioux Falls Hospital#Highway Patrol
Reuters

Macron egged by protester shouting 'Vive la revolution'

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while he was visiting Lyon on Monday to promote French gastronomy. Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president's shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted "Vive la revolution" (long live the revolution).
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy