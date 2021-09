Tuesday’s cold front FINALLY brought the hot and humid weather we’ve seen the past few days to a close and while we are expecting to see temperatures climb back into the 90s in a few days, we’re going to enjoy the phenomenal weather while we can. Thanks to overnight cloudiness, morning temperatures are comfortable but not as cool as they could be. We’re kicking off Wednesday in the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s. Early morning clouds will clear and sunshine will be present all day long. Thanks to Tuesday’s front, today’s highs will only reach the low-to-mid 80s! The autumnal equinox starts at 2:20 PM Central Time; that’s the time when the center of the sun passes directly over the equator. It’ll certainly feel like fall tomorrow morning as clear skies and relaxing winds allow temperatures to tumble into the low-to-mid 50s by daybreak with highs again only returning to the mid-to-near upper 80s. The wonderful weather with morning temperatures in the 50s rolls into Friday but late-day highs should be a touch warmer in the upper 80s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO