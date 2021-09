Bryan Danielson isn’t using the ‘yes’ chant in AEW, saying that he is respecting WWE’s intellectual property. In an interview on Rasslin with Brandon Walker, Danielson said that while he will lead others in doing the chant, he won’t do it himself. He said that this is due to a conversation with Kevin Dunn prior to his debut with AEW.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO