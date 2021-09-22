Vic Mensa Says Goodbye to Summer in New Song 'The Taste'

Lane 8 blessed fans near and far with the Fall 2021 Mixtape that ranks among our favorites of the year with three hours of fantastic tunes. It is no secret that Lane 8 has been steadily rising to new heights as he finds significant success with every new release that graces our eardrums. He’s built up a loyal and loving fanbase around the globe and fans awoke this morning to the best news possible – the arrival of the Fall 2021 Mixtape. Spanning nearly three full hours of gorgeous, progressive, and melodic house, the seasonal mixtape series is the perfect window into the mind of this esteemed producer. The seasonal mix series has become a tradition for him at this point, and after a massively successful Summer 2021 Mixtape, this fall’s edition may just be his very best yet.

