Vic Mensa Says Goodbye to Summer in New Song 'The Taste'

By Daniel Kreps
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVic Mensa says farewell to the summer with his new track “The Taste,” the rapper’s latest collaboration with fellow Windy City native BJ the Chicago Kid. “‘The Taste’ is an ode to Chicago summertime, a love song to its beauty and magic,” Mensa said of the track. The rapper also...

Vic Mensa Ft. BJ The Chicago Kid “The Taste”

On the first day of Autumn, Vic Mensa and BJ The Chicago Kid close out the summer with their new collaboration. For their ode to summertime in the Chi, the grainy visual features footage of Vic Mensa and his girl enjoying their time together in the shop, at the carnival, and the park.
Vic Mensa
Cherry Flavored Antacids Say Goodbye to Summer with This Mix

Cherry Flavored Antacids spins up the final mix for the Summer Sessions series to keep you grooving well into the cooler months. While the pandemic was devastating for the industry there were some bright spots as well. The break from the standard hustle and bustle allowed for artists to flex their creative muscles or even start new projects, and that’s exactly what Philippe and Kat did. First meeting on Friendship back in 2018, these two artists come from different parts of the globe but were brought together because of their love for music and passion for renowned French duo Justice. But it wasn’t until they were in the midst of the pandemic that they began making music as Cherry Flavored Antacids.
Vic Mensa Compares “The Taste” of Love to His Hometown

Today is the first day of fall, but we might as well pour one out for the last days of summer. “The Taste,” the latest single from Vic Mensa which features BJ the Chicago Kid and Papi Beatz, will have you lusting for warm summer breezes and romantic dates at Navy Pier. The single follows Mensa’s recent I TAPE project, which featured collaborations with Chance the Rapper and Wyclef Jean.
Vic Mensa – “The Taste” f. BJ The Chicago Kid & Papi Beatz

Having released both the V TAPE (in 2020) and I TAPE (in 2021) projects, Vic Mensa found love. (Just in time, too. Cuffing Season is around the corner-slash-highly overrated at this point). He celebrates that with his latest single, “The Taste.” Reconnecting with BJ The Chicago Kid (continuing their work...
Who Actually Wrote The Song Of The Summer?

We are all finding ourselves in the transitional period between summer and fall. Some days, you may need an upbeat track filled with trumpets and electric guitars to get you out the door, and other days you might be searching for an introspective acoustic song to soundtrack your daily walk from the Townhouses to Canisius Hall. So whatever it is that you’re craving today, here is a mix of 2021 songs that has a little bit of everything you’ll love at one time or another.
In ‘Remember Her Name,’ Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
Lane 8 Officially Says Goodbye to Summer with His Fall 2021 Mixtape

Lane 8 blessed fans near and far with the Fall 2021 Mixtape that ranks among our favorites of the year with three hours of fantastic tunes. It is no secret that Lane 8 has been steadily rising to new heights as he finds significant success with every new release that graces our eardrums. He’s built up a loyal and loving fanbase around the globe and fans awoke this morning to the best news possible – the arrival of the Fall 2021 Mixtape. Spanning nearly three full hours of gorgeous, progressive, and melodic house, the seasonal mixtape series is the perfect window into the mind of this esteemed producer. The seasonal mix series has become a tradition for him at this point, and after a massively successful Summer 2021 Mixtape, this fall’s edition may just be his very best yet.
In memory of Groggs: Injury Reserve’s new album beautifully says goodbye to their beloved member and friend

It would be impossible to review “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” without first addressing the death of the massively talented rapper Jordan Alexander Groggs, stage name Stepa J. Groggs, a member of Injury Reserve who is dearly missed. The tragic loss serves as the album’s overarching theme; the darkness from this misfortune seeps into each song, setting a very grim tone.
MUSIC
Portraits from Riot Fest 2021 with Vic Mensa, Best Coast, Meg Myers, and Taking Back Sunday

When photographer Timothy Hiatt wasn’t busy traipsing across the Douglass Park festival grounds shooting live performances at Riot Fest, he was backstage capturing intimate portraits for FLOOD with many of the event’s most esteemed artists. He photographed everyone from Chicago’s own rap trailblazer Vic Mensa to LA indie icons Best Coast to pop-punk heavyweights Taking Back Sunday, with nearly all of the artists taking special notice of the fact that he was shooting on actual film with a Hasselblad 500 C/M. For camera nerds, you’re likely more than familiar with this model as being the camera pictured on Elvis Costello’s seminal This Year’s Model album cover, and was used to shoot scores of classic covers for The Beatles (Abbey Road), Rolling Stones, and David Bowie, among others.
See Metallica Exhume Black Album Deep Cuts for Surprise Full-Album Performance

Metallica surprised festivalgoers with a performance of their hit-strewn Black Album at Louisville’s Louder Than Life event Sunday night. The band, which also played the fest Friday night, had promised two unique setlists for the weekend but did not reveal it would be reviving a run-through of its bestselling record, which recently turned 30.
Bob Dylan Announces Fall Tour Following Longest Break From Road Since 1984

Bob Dylan will finally resume his Never Ending Tour this fall, following his longest break from the road since 1981 to 1984. Billed the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, the trek kicks off at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theatre on November 2nd — Dylan’s first public performance since 2019. He’ll travel through the Midwest, hitting Chicago, Cleveland, and Bloomington, Illinois, before heading to the East Coast. He’ll hit his usual New York City spot — the Beacon Theatre — for three nights in late November.
Lil Uzi Vert Is Ridiculously Shredded Now: See His New Look

Lil Uzi Vert might want to consider removing the "lil" from his stage name because, after his recent sightings, he's not looking so little anymore. The Philadelphia-bred rapper has been enjoying himself for the last few weeks, appearing alongside Erykah Badu at the Met Gala and popping up over the weekend in the streets of London. As he continues to hype up his upcoming body of work The Pink Tape, Lil Uzi appears to be prioritizing his health and fitness.
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
