Vic Mensa Says Goodbye to Summer in New Song 'The Taste'

When photographer Timothy Hiatt wasn’t busy traipsing across the Douglass Park festival grounds shooting live performances at Riot Fest, he was backstage capturing intimate portraits for FLOOD with many of the event’s most esteemed artists. He photographed everyone from Chicago’s own rap trailblazer Vic Mensa to LA indie icons Best Coast to pop-punk heavyweights Taking Back Sunday, with nearly all of the artists taking special notice of the fact that he was shooting on actual film with a Hasselblad 500 C/M. For camera nerds, you’re likely more than familiar with this model as being the camera pictured on Elvis Costello’s seminal This Year’s Model album cover, and was used to shoot scores of classic covers for The Beatles (Abbey Road), Rolling Stones, and David Bowie, among others.
