HOUSTON — Flooding is a fact of life in our area, so why could some local homeowners soon be paying a lot more for flood insurance?. FEMA is rolling out a new pricing structure for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The new system takes effect next month for any new customers and in April for existing customers. Under the current plan the cost for insurance is based on whether your home is in a so-called 100-year flood plain, size of the home and proximity to water is not taken into account. That means large homes along the coast were not paying the real price for the risk involved.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO