CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘Disturbing’ disappearance of Brit girl, 15, probed by cops after vanishing from her Majorca home three weeks ago

By Mark Hodge
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

SPANISH police are hunting a British teenager who has vanished in Majorca.

Emina Ilora Alice Winterbottom, 15, was last seen in capital Palma on August 31, reports say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kffmj_0c4RnmZs00
Police are hunting for Emina who was last seen in Majorca three weeks ago Credit: Police Handout

Investigators in Spain have called the case "disturbing and of the highest priority," reports Ultima Hora.

The girl's parents filed a missing complaint with cops on or around Aug 31 but the teenager remains missing.

According to her social media accounts, Emina was born in Manchester but lives in Palma.

The teenager is 5ft7 tall with "long chestnut hair and big green eyes", according to a missing person's notice issued by officials.

Majorca is home to more than 16,000 British nationals and is a popular holiday destination for UK residents.

According to a report in 2019, the Balearic Islands - which also includes Ibiza and Menorca - have the highest crime rate in Spain.

More to follow...

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

Thesun.co.uk is your go to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Download our fantastic, new and improved free App for the best ever Sun Online experience. For iPhone click here, for Android click here.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesun and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSun.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shock twist in search for missing toddler 'AJ' as family friend reveals crucial CCTV footage of the moment the three-year-old disappeared has been ERASED – and claims the toddler has been abducted 'without a doubt'

Crucial security camera footage has 'gone missing' at the rural property where a toddler vanished without a trace before miraculously being found on Monday morning after three days in the bush, a family friend has claimed. Anthony 'AJ' Elfalak, three, was last seen playing at his family's 256ha rural property...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Desperate search for three young kids missing with their dad for SIX DAYS after the family vanished from a remote beach where his Toyota Hilux was found abandoned

Three children have gone missing along with their dad at a remote beach on New Zealand's North Island, with no word from the family for six days. Tom Phillips, 34, and his young kids Jayda, 8, Maverick, 6, and Ember, 5, were last seen on Saturday night after attending a family gathering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Majorca#Missing Person#Uk#Spanish#British#Sun Online#App#Thesun
Daily Mail

Parents fear the worst for missing toddler 'AJ', three, as new clues emerge and creepy shack is declared a crime scene 72 hours after he vanished from their rural home: 'Something doesn't stack up'

The devastated family of a toddler who vanished without a trace from a rural property are convinced he was abducted as police desperately search for the missing child, seizing a white ute and CCTV from a service station. Anthony 'AJ' Elfalak, three, was with his family as they were getting...
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Boy found dead on Shropshire road may have been hit by vehicle

A 17-year-old boy found dead in a country road in Shropshire may have been hit by a vehicle, police say. His body was found in Brampton Road, near Bishop's Castle, south Shropshire, in the early hours of Sunday. West Mercia Police said it appeared he had been walking along the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Sabina Nessa: Grieving family thanks hundreds at vigil for murdered teacher

The grieving sister of murdered teacher Sabina Nessa broke down in tears on Friday as she addressed several hundred mourners at a vigil marking one week since the killing."We have lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early,” Jebina Yasmin Islam told the huge crowd at Pegler Square in Kidbooke, southeast London.“Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it – our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.“No family should go through what we are going through.”Nessa,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cops hunting for missing Hawaii girl, 6, whose adoptive parents claim vanished after they put her to bed ‘find bag of toys and slippers on riverbed' as family are banned from searches after receiving death threats

Cops in Hawaii have refused to confirm they have found a bag of shoes and toys on a riverbed while hunting for a missing six year-old girl. Isabella Kalua went missing on September 12 and her adopted parents - who fostered and adopted her within the past year - told police they last saw her 9pm Sunday sleeping in her bedroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

18-Year-Old Dies After Brushing Teeth With Rat Poison Mistaking It For Toothpaste

An 18-year-old girl in India died after she brushed her teeth with rat poison, mistaking it for toothpaste. The police said Tuesday the incident took place in Mumbai, India’s biggest city and one of the most populous in the world. On Sept. 3, the girl, identified as Apsana Khan, woke up in the morning and went to brush her teeth as usual. However, she mistakenly picked up and used a tube of rat poison cream kept beside the toothpaste tube.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Millionaire businessman, 51, who killed his ex-wife's £10,000 carp by turning off the power to the garden pond is jailed for 16 months

A millionaire businessman was jailed today for killing his ex-wife's £10,000 carp by turning off the power to the garden pond. Recycling company boss Anthony Haines, 51, broke into 52-year-old Jane's home in Caerphilly, Wales, and shut off the property's electricity supply, a court heard. Haines was a 'successful' and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
267K+
Followers
34K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy