Soccer

Barcelona set return date for Ansu Fati after 10 months out with injury

90min.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are expected to include Ansu Fati in their matchday squad for their La Liga game against Levante on Sunday. The 18-year-old suffered a meniscus injury last November just as he was hitting his stride - he prematurely finished the 2020/21 season with five goals in 10 games. Fati returned...

www.90min.com

Tacoma News Tribune

Fati scores in his triumphant return for Barcelona

Wearing the No. 10 jersey that used to belong to Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati made a triumphant return from a long injury layoff on Sunday, scoring a goal and giving Barcelona fans hope for the future. Fati, who hadn't played in more than 10 months because of a knee injury,...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Fati returns in Messi shirt to help Barcelona ease pressure on Koeman

Madrid (AFP) – Barcelona’s Ansu Fati made the perfect return after 10 months out through injury by scoring in a 3-0 victory over Levante on Sunday, a result that eases the pressure on coach Ronald Koeman. Fati, wearing the number 10 shirt previously belonging to Lionel Messi, came on to...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ansu Fati says he feels 'no pressure' inheriting Lionel Messi’s No 10 shirt after scoring a sensational goal in his first game back after 10 months out injured

Ansu Fati says he feels 'no pressure' after taking on the responsibility of the No 10 shirt that Lionel Messi wore at Barcelona. The Catalan giants were unable to retire Messi's shirt after he elected to join PSG as the Spanish FA's rules require LaLiga teams to assign their 25-man squad the numbers 1-25.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Ansu Fati makes clear Barcelona plans to Mendes in dinner meeting

Ansu Fati is insisting to his agent Jorge Mendes to get a deal with Barcelona done. Cadena SER reports Mendes is in Barcelona and dined with the player at a local restaurant to talk about his future. Barca's will to renew Ansu and Pedri is clear, and they want to...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Ansu Fati’s ‘absolute priority’ is to stay at Barcelona - report

Ansu Fati has reportedly told Barcelona his “absolute priority” is to stay at the Camp Nou as he is only interested in succeeding at the Camp Nou. There have been whispers of interest in Fati in recent transfer windows and even claims that Barca were willing to sell their young star for €100 million.
SOCCER
