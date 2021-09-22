Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Review
Since its release in July 2020, Ghost of Tsushima has proved to be a masterpiece, acclaimed by the public and international critics. With 65 GOTY awards and over 6.5 million copies sold, the title developed by Sucker Punch offered a faithful and immersive Open World representation of Feudal Japan that literally made it the game of the year. On the wave of success, the development team developed and released the long-awaited Director’s Cut. You will find that it is full of graphic improvements and details that improve the experience and add a new playable area: Iki Island. Here is my Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut review on PlayStation 5!bagogames.com
