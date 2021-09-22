CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Review

By Andrew Murray
bagogames.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its release in July 2020, Ghost of Tsushima has proved to be a masterpiece, acclaimed by the public and international critics. With 65 GOTY awards and over 6.5 million copies sold, the title developed by Sucker Punch offered a faithful and immersive Open World representation of Feudal Japan that literally made it the game of the year. On the wave of success, the development team developed and released the long-awaited Director’s Cut. You will find that it is full of graphic improvements and details that improve the experience and add a new playable area: Iki Island. Here is my Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut review on PlayStation 5!

bagogames.com

Comments / 0

Related
GotGame

Review | Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Let’s cut to the chase. Ghost of Tsushima was my favorite game of 2020. Sucker Punch managed to create their magnum opus that transcended a lot of their previous works. The samurai tale of Jin Sakai was akin to a sword shined to perfection. However, the news of a Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut edition, in addition to a paid PS5 update, caught some people by surprise. Thankfully, in addition to the base content comes a new area to explore: Iki Island. While more of an excellent game is a good thing, the real question is how much of an improvement is the Director’s Cut?
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Ghost Of Tsushima Went From #110 To #2 On The NDP Charts From July To August

Ghost Of Tsushima: Director’s Cut was given plenty of flack upon its announcement for being a paid upgrade more than a standard $10, and for its cross generational difference in price, though according to sales from its launch month, that being August, none of those complaints mattered as it was the second highest selling game for the month of August, after being #110 on the list in July.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.10 for PS5/PS4 Adds NG+ Merchant Silk Acquire Option Alongside Various Fixes and Adjustments

Sucker Punch Productions has rolled out Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.10 for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Here’s what it does. The new 2.1 patch is available for download now, and according to the developer, this new update packs various fixes and adjustments. In addition, the update addresses a bug with the Samurai Armor loadouts, removes a Legends requirements from the Common Courtesy trophy, and allows players to acquire Silk from the NG+ merchant.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kublai Khan
gamepressure.com

God of War and Ghost of Tsushima on PC? PlayStation Hits in GeForce NOW Database [UPDATED]

It looks like a lot of PlayStation exclusives could be coming to PC soon. This possibility is revealed in a leak from the GeForce NOW database. We've known for a while that Sony is increasingly turning its attention to PCs. In the future, more PlayStation titles are expected to come to PC as well. Probably no one expected, however, that there will be so many of them. Leak from the GeForce NOW database reveals that even the biggest exclusives of the Japanese manufacturer may appear on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Madden NFL 22 Dominates US Software Sales in August, Ghost of Tsushima in 2nd Place

Much like the dominance of the Nintendo Switch and PS5 in the United States, EA’s Madden NFL series continues to set records. Madden NFL 22 launched in August and as per The NPD Group’s data (via ResetEra), it was the best-selling title for the month and the fourth best-selling game year-to-date. This also marks the 22nd consecutive year that a Madden NFL title has topped the sales charts in its debut month.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Of Tsushima#Tsushima Island#Sucker Punch#Feudal Japan#Mongolian#Mongols#Dualsense#Katana#3d Audio#Japanese#Dlc#Toyotama#Eagle
TheSixthAxis

Ghost of Tsushima update 2.10 live, new content on the way

Ghost of Tsushima update 2.10 makes a number of small changes to the PlayStation exclusive, Sucker Punch reiterating that there’s new content on the way. The latest patch is now available for all versions of the game, including the Director’s Cut on PS4 and PS5. There are no comprehensive patch...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Ghost of Tsushima Coming to PC? Nvidia Leak Renews Question

Is Ghost of Tsushima coming to PC? As one of the premier PlayStation 5 titles, it has so far seemed unlikely the samurai action-adventure title would ever leave PlayStation exclusivity, but new rumors have renewed questions about the odds of a PC port. Is Ghost of Tsushima Coming to PC?...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS5 upgrade is just £5 in the UK

Anyone upgrading Death Stranding to the PS5 Director’s Cut in the UK this week is going to get a pretty good deal compared to the rest of the world. Sony has announced that the UK price for the Director’s Cut upgrade will be just £5, compared to the $10/€10 price previously confirmed for the US and EU.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NME

Death Stranding Directors Cut Review: The best way to play a masterpiece

Before you can transfer your save data to the Directors Cut of Death Stranding, you have to log into the PlayStation 4 version and ferry protagonist Sam Porter Bridges to a delivery station, regardless of where you left off. This was easily the most humbling ‘delivery’ I’ve ever made in Kojima Productions’ latest, given that I hadn’t touched my save file in nearly two years.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut impresses on PS5, but it still isn’t for everyone

Death Stranding was one of the strangest games of 2019. It was also one of those games that could not please everyone, not that it ever really wanted to anyway. It certainly elicited a range of reactions from players; “divisive” almost feels like the right descriptor, but it doesn’t really fit because I can’t remember any toxicity in the discourse … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
fictiontalk.com

Ryuzo: Ghost of Tsushima’s Conflicted Ronin

*This article will contain spoilers for Ghost of Tsushima*. Bryan Dechart, an actor and content creator best known for his performance as Connor in Detroit: Become Human, streamed Sucker Punch’s 2020 release, Ghost of Tsushima, on Twitch last year. His comments after he finished the game perfectly summarize how I feel about the story’s main themes. He said, “I think the hardest part for me in this game was the tension, of course, between doing what you’ve been told is right and what you know is right – and failing the people that are important to you by trusting yourself.” I was struck by the eloquence of his statement, and like most, I understood that he was referring to the game’s main hero, Jin Sakai. But I realized eventually that those words could also apply to someone else.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Death Stranding Director's Cut for PS5 review: More light-hearted fun, even for new players

Death Stranding is one of the most bizarre games on the PlayStation platform, and it's bound to still be even with the Director's Cut, a version of the game for the PS5 that includes next-gen upgrades and new features. Marketing materials explained that a lot of those new features were implemented to make the game more accessible to newcomers. While that is definitely true, Kojima Productions also worked to make the game hip and cool for the kids because what Death Stranding needed was more light-hearted fun and cool motorcycle tricks.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Director's Cut Changes and New Features

The Death Stranding Director's Cut features a whole host of changes and new features. On this page, we've listed the changes you can expect to see from the addition of new game modes to extra story missions and improved customization options. New Items. There are a few new times available...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy