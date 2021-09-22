Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Review

*This article will contain spoilers for Ghost of Tsushima*. Bryan Dechart, an actor and content creator best known for his performance as Connor in Detroit: Become Human, streamed Sucker Punch’s 2020 release, Ghost of Tsushima, on Twitch last year. His comments after he finished the game perfectly summarize how I feel about the story’s main themes. He said, “I think the hardest part for me in this game was the tension, of course, between doing what you’ve been told is right and what you know is right – and failing the people that are important to you by trusting yourself.” I was struck by the eloquence of his statement, and like most, I understood that he was referring to the game’s main hero, Jin Sakai. But I realized eventually that those words could also apply to someone else.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO