Pennsylvania Man Wins Big BetMGMJackpot; BetMGM Gift Cards Now Available

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new ranking has determined the most popular candy in each state. According to Candystore.com, Tootsie Pops is the most popular candy in Minnesota, beating out last year's top candy, Skittles. Skittles is now the second most popular candy in the state, followed by Hot Tamales. (credit: Candystore.com) As for the top candy for Minnesota's neighboring states, Wisconsin's favorite is Butterfingers, Iowa's is Skittles, North Dakota's is Hot Tamales and South Dakota's is Starbursts. Nationwide, Reese's Cups is the most popular, with Skittles and M&Ms taking the second and third spot respectively. RELATED: Chanhassen Named Best Place To Live In The Country, According To Money Magazine The candy website analyzed 14 years of sales data for the ranking, breaking down the sales by state. According to the National Retail Federation, candy sales are expected to increase sharply in 2021 — about 20% over 2020's sales.

