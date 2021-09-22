CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Man Wins Big BetMGMJackpot; BetMGM Gift Cards Now Available

By Nathan Frederick
paonlinecasino.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that’s one way to pay for college. A PA online casino player in Albion, PA near Erie won a $232,479 jackpot on the Win Genie slot at BetMGM online casino in September. The player, Jason Hancharik, becomes the latest winner to be handsomely rewarded by BetMGM’s online offerings. “Because...

www.paonlinecasino.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Digital Hunting Licenses Now Available for Download in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Just in time for squirrel season, Pennsylvania hunters now may carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper licenses. The Pennsylvania Game Commission states that unlike the Commonwealth’s former hunting and furtaker licensing system, the new system, HuntFishPA, is equipped to issue digital licenses. The Pennsylvania Game Commission earlier this year authorized hunters and trappers to carry digital licenses and permits, though paper harvest tags still must be carried and used in any season where harvests must be tagged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GamingToday

BetMGM Mississippi Sportsbook Now Live, Get a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook launched in Mississippi on Thursday, according to an announcement from the company. It marks the twelfth state where BetMGM offers sports betting, though there are location restrictions in Mississippi. Mississippi Sports Betting With BetMGM Sportsbook. Under Mississippi law, sports betting is currently only permitted on-site at casinos, some...
GAMBLING
cbs19news

Brown, Royer to remain in Pennsylvania for now

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people wanted in connection with the disappearance of an Augusta County toddler will remain in Pennsylvania for now. According to TribLIVE, Travis Brown and Candi Royer will remain in custody at the Westmoreland County Prison until there is a resolution on charges they face there, including possession of a stolen car, forgery and drug offenses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Albion, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
West Virginia State
City
Erie, PA
Delaware Gazette

Veteran ID cards to be available at fair

The popular Delaware County Recorder’s Veterans ID program is back at the Delaware County Fair this year. Delaware County Recorder Melissa Jordan, who launched the program in March 2014, will provide the service at the recorder’s booth in the Coliseum at the Delaware County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, through Friday, Sept. 24.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards#Jackpot#Casino#Pa#Win Genie#Gaming#Ggr#Tappp
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Deer Hunters, Taxidermists Can Win Gift Card Prizes By Helping LDWF Monitor for CWD

Deer hunters and state taxidermists will be entered into a contest for $1,000 and $500 gift cards, respectively, when they submit a sample from a mature buck harvested in the 2021-22 deer season in Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced. All submitted samples will be tested...
ANIMALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Cumberland Times-News

Health department: Allegany County COVID-19 case rate ‘highest in Maryland’

CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Health Department officials Friday said “vaccination refusal” is a key factor driving the high rate of COVID-19 infection in Western Maryland. The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported 1,363 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths and 20 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Ranked Last In The U.S. For Percentage Of Adults Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Back in March, West Virginia was ranked in the top 4 states in terms of getting people vaccinated, but now, the state ranks last for percentage of adults who are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, just 48% of adults in the Mountaineer State are fully vaccinated, despite pleas from Governor Jim Justice. Many health experts are blaming misinformation surrounding the vaccines.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

Tootsie Pops Ranked As Most Popular Halloween Candy In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new ranking has determined the most popular candy in each state. According to Candystore.com, Tootsie Pops is the most popular candy in Minnesota, beating out last year’s top candy, Skittles. Skittles is now the second most popular candy in the state, followed by Hot Tamales. (credit: Candystore.com) As for the top candy for Minnesota’s neighboring states, Wisconsin’s favorite is Butterfingers, Iowa’s is Skittles, North Dakota’s is Hot Tamales and South Dakota’s is Starbursts. Nationwide, Reese’s Cups is the most popular, with Skittles and M&Ms taking the second and third spot respectively. RELATED: Chanhassen Named Best Place To Live In The Country, According To Money Magazine The candy website analyzed 14 years of sales data for the ranking, breaking down the sales by state. According to the National Retail Federation, candy sales are expected to increase sharply in 2021 — about 20% over 2020’s sales.   More On WCCO.com: Missing Dog Makes It Home Safe After Being Stolen Along With Vehicle Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage Bloomington Police: Arrest Made After Reports Of A Body Being Dragged To Dumpster Willmar Community Bands Together To Support Father Of Twins After Wife's Untimely Death To Cancer
MINNESOTA STATE
The 74

In Garrett County Maryland Schools, Overcoming Wi-Fi Obstacles in the Appalachian Mountains

The series, “Opening” was originally published in Betsy Ladyzhets’ newsletter, COVID-19 Data Dispatch, a weekly newsletter exploring the state of COVID-19 data in the United States. It’s difficult to get good internet access in Garrett County, Maryland. The county lies in the Appalachian Mountains, full of peaks and ridges, trees and rivers. This geography blocks […]
MARYLAND STATE
local21news.com

Digital hunting license now available in Pennsylvania

HARRISBUG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — Just in time for squirrel season, Pennsylvania hunters now may carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper licenses. Unlike Pennsylvania’s former hunting and furtaker licensing system, the new system, HuntFishPA, is equipped to issue digital licenses. The Pennsylvania Game Commission earlier this year authorized hunters and trappers to carry digital licenses and permits, though paper harvest tags still must be carried and used in any season where harvests must be tagged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Digital hunting license now available in Pennsylvania

HARRISBUG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — Just in time for squirrel season, Pennsylvania hunters now may carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper licenses. Unlike Pennsylvania’s former hunting and furtaker licensing system, the new system, HuntFishPA, is equipped to issue digital licenses. The Pennsylvania Game Commission earlier this year authorized hunters and trappers to carry digital licenses and permits, though paper harvest tags still must be carried and used in any season where harvests must be tagged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy