Ridgely Car Show roars into 10th Year

RIDGELY — Over 1,100 cars were registered at the Ridgely Car Show. A perfect fall day lured thousands of people to show up and look at cars, eat ice cream and go on monster truck rides. “King” Richard Petty, racing legend, rolled through the crowd on a golf cart wearing his signature cowboy hat. Following Petty’s golf cart was Linda Vaughn, who is known as the “First Lady of Motor Sports.” She was wearing “Daisy Dukes” before Catharine Bach was born.