Saint Seiya Live-Action Adaptation Knights of the Zodiac Announces Full Cast

By Kshiteej Naik
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures Worldwide and Toei Animation are developing live-action adaptation of the 1980s manga and anime series, Saint Seiya. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the live-action movie adaptation is titled Knights of the Zodiac. Created by Masami Kurumada, Saint Seiya followed a group of warriors called The Saints who gathered...

IN THIS ARTICLE
