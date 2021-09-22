CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landmark Theatre adjusting COVID-19 protocols October 1

localsyr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Landmark Theatre is adopting a policy of requiring visitors to be vaccinated when attending their venue, or provide a negative test. The Theatre announced Wednesday that effective October 1, 2021, patrons aged 12 and older will have to have at least one dose of the vaccine or have a negative test result 48-72 hours before attending their event. Then, beginning November 1, 2021, patrons will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test result 24-72 hours prior to their event. No at home tests will be accepted. Only PCR or antigen test performed by medical professionals will be accepted.

www.localsyr.com

