Landmark Theatre adjusting COVID-19 protocols October 1

On Friday, Jackson County Community Theatre will welcome patrons to opening night of Ken Ludwig’s "The Gods of Comedy" at Royal Off-the-Square Theatre in Brownstown. With the county now at the red level of COVID-19 community spread and the stress on Schneck Medical Center due to increasing admissions, JCCT is asking all patrons to wear masks to the theater and keep them on at any time they are not in their seats. This is to protect patrons, actors, volunteers and crew members. Masks will be provided at the entrance or patrons may bring their own.

BROWNSTOWN, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO