New GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Poster Spotlights The Next Generation Of Spook-Hunters

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Jason Reitman has taken to social media to share a pair of new posters for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will serve as a sequel to the original movies. The most recent trailer teased Ray's (Dan Aykroyd) appearance right at the end and some action figures gave us an idea of how the classic trio of spook-hunters will be depicted, but we've yet to see them in the flesh. Sony Pictures will likely keep that big reveal for the movie, and these latest one-sheets once again focuses on the next generation of Ghostbusters as they witness some kind of supernatural occurrence in the sky.

