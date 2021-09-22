CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Battlefield 2042’ beta codes are reportedly going out to Amazon pre-orders

By Matt Kamen
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCodes providing access to EA DICE’s upcoming shooter Battlefield 2042 may be arriving for players who pre-ordered the game through Amazon. Per reports on Reddit (as spotted by GamesRadar), some players who placed their orders for the game with the online retail giant have started receiving emails with access codes. This is fuelling speculation that Battlefield 2042’s online beta will be appearing sooner than expected, as one poster claims the Amazon product listing says “Codes will be sent within 24 hours of early access start date”.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s New iPads Are on Sale When You Pre-Order at Amazon and Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a student, a gamer, a budding filmmaker or an on-the-go entertainment enthusiast, now might be a good time to upgrade your old tablet. Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon, and you can save up to $30 off if you pre-order before the devices officially debut Friday, Sept. 24. As of press time, the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi is only $309 for the 64GB storage option (regularly $329) and $449 for 256GB (reg. $479) on...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
talkandroid.com

The Battlefield Mobile beta is coming to Android phones and tablets soon

While we have to wait until 2022 for the new Battlefield to come to mobile, there’s good news for mobile gamers because EA is bringing the Battlefield Mobile FPS game to Android smartphones sometime this fall via a beta program. Indeed, the Battlefield Mobile beta has already been soft-launched in Indonesia and the Philippines, with other regions to follow suit soon.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Win a free code for the ‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ beta

NME is offering fans of the Call Of Duty franchise a chance to win a code for the Call Of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer beta, which is sure to be one of the biggest beta events this year. NME has teamed up with Activision Blizzard to give away free multiplayer beta...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Orders#Amazon Uk#Online Retail#Ea Dice#Gamesradar#Codes#Italian#Media World#Cyberpunk 2077#Projekt Red
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Beta Preload Date Revealed By Leaker?

Battlefield 2042’s Beta is likely just around the corner, but now we might know exactly when players can preload the game too. The discussion regarding the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta has been non-stop. With players eager to jump into the highly anticipated game, it’s no surprise that gamers are hungry for more details.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Battlefield 2042 Beta: New dates leaked following delay

RELEASE DATE - When is Battlefield 2042 due now?. Battlefield 2042 is now going to launch about a month later - on November 19th - than originally expected. Here's what EA DICE had to say in the statement released recently... " We've made the decision to shift the launch of...
VIDEO GAMES
News Ledge

Battlefield 2042 Delayed Until November, But What About The Beta?

Game delays strike again this week with Battlefield 2042 bowing out of October and now set for a November 19 release date. EA DICE’s Oskar Gabrielson announced the news this afternoon. He cited the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic as the reason for the short delay:. “Building the next...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Schedule Leaked

Famous leaker Tom Henderson revealed the launch date of Battlefield 2042's open beta. We'll be able to check out the game in less than a month. We may have just found out the start date of Battlefield 2042's open beta. According to the latest reports the open beta will begin on October 8, this year. Two days earlier, on October 6, the game will be made available to players with pre-orders.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
futuregamereleases.com

Battlefield 2042 Beta shifted to a later date according to insiders

With the delay of Battlefield 2042, the Beta dates may also be impacted and shifted to a later date. According to credible leaker Tom Henderson, the Open Beta dates have moved to October 6th for Early Access (Pre-orders) and October 8th for Open Beta available to everyone. Sadly but true, EA suppressed all of the hype to a bare minimum.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Didn't Receive a Vanguard Beta Code? Amazon Says You're Out of Luck

Tech & Games Editor, Manager of Tech Section Longtime tech & games writer. Former Tencent gaming analyst. Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Early Access PlayStation Beta ran from September 10th through September 13th, 2021. Players who pre-ordered Sledgehammer’s upcoming Call of Duty on PS4 or PS5 were entitled to a beta code to access to beta early before it goes live for all platforms September 17th through September 20th, 2021.
RETAIL
Android Headlines

The Battlefield Mobile Beta Is Coming Up Fast & You Might Get In

EA is poised to launch the open beta for its upcoming Battlefield Mobile game. In a recent post on the studio’s Answers HQ board, it notes that it will soon be starting up a testing phase. There are a few caveats though. First, the open beta for Battlefield Mobile isn’t...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

The ‘Battlefield 2042’ open beta is likely to be pushed back to October

Rumours from a reliable Battlefield insider suggest that the Battlefield 2042 open beta will be delayed until October. First spotted by VGC, insider Tom Henderson tweeted that he believes the Battlefield 2042 early access beta will begin October 6 for pre-order customers, with the open beta launching October 8. The...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Deathloop Pre-Order Bonus: Was It Worth it?

Bethesda's new, and long-awaited, first-person shooter Deathloop released Tuesday, exclusively on PS5 and PC. Reviews are in and people are going wild for the game, consistently giving it perfect ratings and even calling it "a masterpiece." Those who got on the hype-train early and pre-ordered DEATHLOOP received some exclusive rewards. Just what did Bethesda offer to those who pre-ordered their newest release? Let's find out.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Battlefield 2042 Is Being Delayed But Beta Will Still Happen – Report

Battlefield 2042 hasn’t been seen in a while and there is no official beta announcement either, which has led some fans to believe it might be delayed. The news of the delay has led to a lot of speculation among fans. This was first hinted at by GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb. He suggested some games will be delayed beginning with the Dying Light 2 announcement. He mentioned Battlefield 2042 in a Discord channel as one of the games that will be delayed.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details Are Coming This Month

There is a ton of excitement building up over the upcoming Battlefield video game installment. Unlike Call of Duty, the Battlefield franchise doesn’t see a new installment annually. As a result, fans are eager to get their hands on the next mainline installment. Unfortunately, however, it’s been pushed back just a few weeks. We heard rumors suggesting that a delay announcement was coming with the game being shifted from October to late November.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Rumor – Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Release Pushed To October

EA is pushing the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta back to October as a result of the full game being shoved into a November slot, reports have claimed. The Open Beta was originally scheduled to roll out in September 2021, with leaks claiming it would begin on September 22. However, EA has since revealed that “updates on the Open Beta will be coming later this month,” suggesting a delay could be on the cards,
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone has dropped in price: Get your pre-orders now

If you’ve been holding off pre-ordering Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, this is the time to do it. The ninth Outlander book is on sale. Something that happens regularly is a price drop leading up to the release of a new book or DVD. This is especially the case on Amazon. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon isn’t coming until November, but the price has already started dropping.
PETS
nintendosoup.com

Amazon UK Reveals Pre-Order Bonuses For Pokemon Legends Arceus

Amazon UK has revealed its pre-order bonuses for Pokemon Legends Arceus,. Those who pre-order the game via Amazon UK can receive the same steelbook case offered by Nintendo UK, along with a replica of the ancient Pokeball featured in the game. It should be noted however that they will only be shipping this package within the UK.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Battlefield 2042 Early Access Begins November 12, Open Beta Launch Still Undetermined

Battlefield 2042’s launch was delayed to November 19 which brought into question the launch timing of the game’s promised open beta and early access period. Freeman, the game’s lead community manager, took to Twitter to address these concerns, confirming that the early access period will now kick off a week prior to launch on November 12.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy