‘Battlefield 2042’ beta codes are reportedly going out to Amazon pre-orders
Codes providing access to EA DICE’s upcoming shooter Battlefield 2042 may be arriving for players who pre-ordered the game through Amazon. Per reports on Reddit (as spotted by GamesRadar), some players who placed their orders for the game with the online retail giant have started receiving emails with access codes. This is fuelling speculation that Battlefield 2042’s online beta will be appearing sooner than expected, as one poster claims the Amazon product listing says “Codes will be sent within 24 hours of early access start date”.www.nme.com
Comments / 0