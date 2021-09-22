CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman, 74, injured while rescuing pet dog during gator attack

By David Aaro
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. - A Florida woman courageously rescued her pet dog from an alligator attack near Boca Raton last month, according to a report. Suzan Marciano, 74, was walking her dog Nalu near a lake at Burt Aaronson Park on Aug. 24 when she took off her leash so the animal could play in the water. Marciano soon spotted a dark shadow in the lake as the pair played fetch, which turned out to be a gator about six feet long.

