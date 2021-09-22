CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHS grant allows Liberty University business students to conduct research in fight against opioid epidemic

Cover picture for the articleFor the last two years, a team of Liberty University School of Business faculty and students, led by Dr. Daniel O’Malley, residential chair for Computer Science, has utilized a grant from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct research and develop a data-collection application in an effort to strengthen the United States’ fight against the ongoing opioid epidemic.

