Premier League

Why This Slow Start Is Different for Harry Kane

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps there is nothing to worry about. Harry Kane has looked sluggish and uninspired so far this season, but then again he often does when coming back from a long break. This is a player who has scored 166 league goals, but only five of them have come in the first month of a season. In his first two seasons as a Tottenham regular, he didn’t start scoring until the final weekend of September. With a couple of goals against Arsenal on Sunday, recent uncertainty may be forgotten. But given his efforts to leave the club in the summer, every poor performance is inevitably invested with additional significance.

