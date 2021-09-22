SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Hot Toys "Black & Gold Suit" Final Design Reveals Some Key Changes To Spidey
Prior to the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home being released, merchandise was revealed showcasing two new costumes for Peter Parker: a Black & Gold Suit and an Integrated Suit. The latter is a combination of the Iron Spider and Upgraded suits, and is likely what the web-slinger will don when he teams up with his fellow Spider-Men to battle an interdimensional Sinister Six.www.comicbookmovie.com
