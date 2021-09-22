SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Hot Toys "Black & Gold Suit" Final Design Reveals Some Key Changes To Spidey

A new photo with Venom star Tom Hardy has sparked rumors that suggest he’ll be popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A lot has been said these last few weeks about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom popping up together in a future project. While it’s mostly speculation from fans and anticipation from the creatives, a new photo may indicate that things are moving along at a solid rate. Tom Hardy has openly discussed wanting to work with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man despite their respective characters not existing in the same universe. But with Spider-Man: No Way Home opening up the multiverse, Venom can easily pop up at any given time.

