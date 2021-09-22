CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Letter to the editor: Governor has failed

 5 days ago

Do the Montana values our politicians talk endlessly about include admitting one’s mistakes and taking steps to fix them?. It’s long past time for the governor to admit the failure of his non-policy of “personal responsibility” as a way to fight Covid. As bodies pile up in our hospital morgues, in numbers that have required St. Peter’s in Helena to bring in a refrigerated semi trailer, the Republican leadership in Helena has been worse than useless. Worse because they not only do nothing to stop Covid, but they actively oppose measures taken by others. For example, this week we learned that the governor’s minion, Austin Knudsen, intends to sue the federal government for requiring its employees to wear masks on the job and get vaccinated.

Comments / 4

Sue Bear
4d ago

I love the way Governor Gianforte is handling covid. So glad to live in a free American state!

