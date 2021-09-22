CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dollar edges lower ahead of Fed, Evergrande exhale lifts risk-sensitive currencies

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqlFR_0c4RlPIT00
An employee of the Korea Exchange Bank counts one hundred U.S. dollar notes during a photo opportunity at the bank's headquarters in Seoul April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped ahead of a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, while risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar and Chinese yuan strengthened after China's Evergrande said it would make a bond coupon payment.

Property giant and Asia's biggest junk bond issuer Evergrande (3333.HK) said it "resolved" one payment due on Thursday via a private negotiation, easing concerns of default and possible contagion risk, while the People's Bank of China injected 90 billion yuan into the banking system to support markets. read more

"Being able to make tomorrow's bond coupon payment, that definitely lifted risk sentiment overnight and you saw a typical follow-through reaction in risk currencies, so Canadian dollar high, Aussie dollar higher, Kiwi dollar higher - that was kind of an understandable reaction," said Erik Bregar, an independent FX analyst in Toronto.

Still, uncertainty remains whether the developer will be able to pay the coupon on its offshore dollar bonds, due on Thursday.

The Australian dollar rose 0.28% versus the greenback at $0.725 after rising as much as 0.49% to $0.7268 while the Canadian dollar rose 0.38% versus the greenback at 1.28 per dollar.

The offshore Chinese yuan strengthened versus the greenback at 6.4628 per dollar.

All eyes will be on the Fed later in the session for its policy announcement for signs of when the U.S. central bank plans to begin trimming its monthly asset purchases as well as any insight into the timing of a possible rate hike.

"There is definitely a more clear consensus going into this meeting, vis-a-vis the previous one, people are looking for a more clear timeline on taper, we have all heard these expectations about a signal to start in November then the actual pace of purchase start declining in December, you could argue expectations are a tad hawkish coming in," Bregar said.

The dollar index fell 0.07%, with the euro up 0.09% to $1.1734.

The safe-haven Japanese yen weakened 0.27% versus the greenback at 109.51 per dollar in the wake of the Bank of Japan's decision to keep policy on hold. read more

Sterling was last trading at $1.3643, down 0.12% on the day ahead of a policy announcement by the Bank of England on Thursday, with expectations for a rate hike being pushed down the road by investors.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last rose 4.58% to $42,457.03 following three straight days of declines.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:33AM (1433 GMT)

(This story corrects quote to note purchase decline in December, not September in paragraph 8)

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as soft dollar lifts bullion appeal; Fed in focus

* 10-year Treasury yields hit a peak since early-July (Recasts, adds comment, and updates prices) Sept 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Monday, propped up by a subdued dollar and slight retreat in the U.S. Treasury yields, with investors gearing up for speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers this week for cues on the central bank’s rate hike timeline.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Crypto-linked stocks plunge in Hong Kong, bitcoin steadies

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency-linked stocks dropped in Hong Kong on Monday morning, after Chinese authorities intensified their crackdown on the industry, while major cryptocurrencies steadied. Shares of crypto asset manager and trading firm Huobi Tech (1611.HK), an affiliate of Huobi Global, one of the world's largest exchanges,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Bank Of Japan#Cryptocurrency#Australian Dollar#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Chinese Yuan#Hk#Canadian#Aussie#Fx#Japanese#The Bank Of Japan#Sterling#The Bank Of England
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as virus fears cloud economic outlook

Asian shares were mixed Monday, as fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks clouded the economic outlook for the region, tempering gains. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed in afternoon trading, inching up less than 0.1% to 30,254.01 after zigzagging earlier in the day. Australia s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,404.30. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 3,131.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7% to 24,360.55, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6% to 3,591.49.Japan's ruling party holds an election later this week to choose a leader, who is likely to succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Fed's Rosengren, under scrutiny for 2020 trading activity, to retire on Sept. 30

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren announced Monday he will retire on Sept 30. In a statement, Rosengren said he moved up his long-planned retirement by nine months because of health concerns. Rosengren would have had to retire next June under Fed rules. Rosengren has been criticized for actively trading in real-estate investment trusts in 2020 while the Fed was taking extraordinary steps to keep financial markets stable during the pandemic. Reformers, like the group Better Markets, had called for Rosengren to resign.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Washington Post

The danger isn’t that China’s Evergrande will collapse. It’s that it won’t.

Have you heard about the crisis at Evergrande? After weeks of rumor and speculation, the Chinese real estate developer has finally missed payments on its dollar-denominated bonds. The company is not technically in default yet, but Chinese authorities have asked local governments to start preparing for the firm’s implosion. Perhaps...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Gold futures tally a second straight gain

Gold futures settled with a slight gain on Monday, as Treasury yields eased back from their highest levels of the session. "Bearish elements," such as the hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week and expectations for interest rate hikes, have been predominant, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at Kinesis Money. For now, investors do not seem to be too worried about the risk of a domino effect from China property giant Evergrande's debt woes, he said. December gold rose 30 cents, or 0.02%, to settle at $1,752 an ounce. Prices posted a climb of 0.1% on Friday.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
213K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy