They took a stand against Amazon for their drivers. They say it cost them their businesses

Amazon drivers say they are being unfairly punished for things out of their control following the installation of AI-powered cameras in delivery vans. Amazon started to install Netradyne cameras in its delivery vans earlier this year and as of September, more than half its delivery fleet in the U.S. was using the cameras. The online shopping giant says the cameras as there to improve safety but some drivers claim the cameras have caused them to lose income.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO