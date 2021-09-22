ExxonMobil Contributes $500,000 toward Hurricane Ida relief efforts in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE – ExxonMobil said today that it is contributing $500,000 toward relief efforts in Louisiana communities affected by Hurricane Ida. ExxonMobil’s assistance will support local nonprofit organizations through a combination of direct grants and the donation of gasoline and diesel from ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge refinery to frontline healthcare workers and the local school system.www.thewestsidejournal.com
